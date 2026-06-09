Liverpool players who may have a big impact at the 2026 World Cup

(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

The 2026 World Cup is already shaping up to be one of the most closely followed tournaments in recent memory, not least because of how many Liverpool players are expected to feature across different national teams.

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Sport is a huge part of the city, with fans following a range of events, whether it be the World Cup or even exploring live betting options, meaning the discussion around major global events as a whole is huge on Merseyside.

Liverpool’s squad has a strong spread of players around the world, meaning their influence could be felt across some of the biggest nations at the World Cup that could go the full way.

That global reach is what makes it interesting to see how different Liverpool players perform away from Anfield and link up with other players on arguably the biggest stage within the sport.

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Alisson Becker, Brazil

Alisson continues to stand among the most reliable goalkeepers in world football and is expected to play a major role for Brazil at the 2026 World Cup.

His ability between the sticks has often put him into conversations about being the best goalkeeper in the world, especially when it comes to his reflexes and calm nature surrounding 1-on-1s and even when the ball is at his feet, making him ideal for knockout football.

Brazil have an ageing squad, and look to players like Alisson for leadership and guidance, especially in tighter games, making him crucial not just for his ability. The experience he offers after winning almost everything there is to win at Liverpool makes him a key figure for Seleção.

Virgil Van Dijk, Netherlands

Virgil Van Dijk remains the defensive leader for the Netherlands, offering structure, organisation and calm authority at the heart of their back line. His reading of the game allows the Dutch to hold a high defensive standard even against elite opposition. In tournament football, where mistakes are often costly, his presence becomes even more valuable. If the Netherlands are to reach the latter stages again, his influence in controlling dangerous attacking situations will likely be one of the key reasons behind their progress.

Alexis Mac Allister, Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister is expected to be a big part of Argentina’s midfield, especially during their mission of retaining the World Cup title, where his composure and immense passing range could be huge in high-pressure moments.

He has already made a huge contribution to Argentina’s recent success on a global stage and will arrive at one of the biggest tournaments in football.

He has a great ability to connect defensive phases with attacking players, making him an essential player in dictating outcomes as well as maintaining possession through large portions of the game. Argentina’s structure often depends on players like him to keep balance in the central areas of the pitch.

Cody Gakpo, Netherlands

Cody Gakpo has become an established attacking option for the Netherlands, especially after cementing his name as a consistent starter for Liverpool’s XI.

He often manages to eat players with his quick feet and cut inside to either create chances or even convert himself, making him an incredibly dangerous player.

His international record suggests that he performs at high standards for his country, with the Netherlands often looking for him as one of their main goal-scoring outlets. When chances are limited, his efficiency in front of the goal becomes a huge advantage for Oranje.

Florian Wirtz, Germany

Florian Wirtz is widely viewed as one of Germany’s most creative players and could play a huge part in the 2026 World Cup, typically operating in a role that breaks down defences.

His technical ability and awareness are what allow him to influence matches, whether it be creating chances or even scoring himself. Germany will depend heavily on his creativity to help compete against some of the top sides, particularly in more tightly contested games.

His first season at Liverpool may not have been the most successful or impressive, but his form for Germany has shown no sign of slowing down.

Ryan Gravenberch, Netherlands

Ryan Gravenberch provides the Netherlands with a more powerful and progressive midfield option, which combines his strength with the ability to carry the ball.

His development has made him a hugely influential figure in both defence and attack, making him essential for this year’s World Cup.

Matches can be dictated by Gravenberch’s presence, with his ability to control the ball under pressure and cover as a defensively minded holding midfielder. If he ensures consistent performances, he could be a standout player for the Netherlands.

Alexander Isak, Sweden

Alexander Isak is expected to be Sweden’s main attacking threat at the 2026 World Cup and will carry significant responsibility in front of goal.

His combination of pace, technical skill and finishing ability makes him their most dangerous player in advanced areas.

Sweden’s chances of progressing will likely depend on how often it can convert limited opportunities. In matches where chances are few, his ability to produce decisive moments could define how far his national side goes in the tournament.