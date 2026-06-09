Liverpool’s stance on Curtis Jones explained after bold declaration from Inter chief

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

It’s now an open secret that Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reported over the weekend that the Serie A champions are ‘very interested’ in the 25-year-old, who was claimed to be ‘keen’ on the idea of joining Cristian Chivu’s side.

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Nerazzurri sporting director Piero Ausilio added fuel to the fire by publicly stating that they’ve been ‘paying attention’ to the Scouser’s situation and ‘will try again’ from him over the summer, having sought to bring him to San Siro in January (Football Italia).

What’s Liverpool’s position on Jones amid Inter’s open interest?

Liverpool’s stance on Jones was outlined in the latest version of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet, which went live on Tuesday morning.

Anantaajith Raghuraman wrote: ‘Liverpool do not want to lose Jones – the only Scouser in the team – but will reluctantly sanction a sale if he asks for a move and a suitable offer is on the table.

‘The 25-year-old is valued at around £35m, as he’s a versatile squad member who started 28 games in all competitions last season and is still young enough to step up another level in the years ahead.’

It was added that ‘the sticking point will be whether Inter are prepared to match Liverpool’s valuation’.

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Liverpool are facing an unenviable dilemma with Jones

Having reportedly sought Federico Chiesa’s advice about life in Italy (Gazzetta dello Sport), and with only 12 months remaining on his contract, there’s a growing sense that Jones could potentially leave his boyhood club this summer.

Reds fans have become all too accustomed to seeing players depart on free transfers in recent years (Bobby Firmino, James Milner, Mo Salah, Andy Robertson, Ibrahima Konate, among others), and the Scouser is at a point in his career where he’d ordinarily command a tidy fee.

It’s only right that Liverpool would want to keep their number 17, whose value to the team was illustrated by his readiness to deputise at right-back in their time of need over the past few months and who’s accrued a wealth of experience from 228 senior appearances.

However, if it becomes apparent towards the end of the summer that the midfielder is unlikely to sign a new contract at Anfield, then FSG might play the percentages and decide that taking £35m for him this year would be preferable to losing him for nothing in 2027.

Hopefully his future will be amicably resolved before it gets to a stage where the Reds are faced with that unenviable dilemma.