‘Medical done last week’: Fabrizio Romano green-lights £17.2m transfer as Liverpool watch on

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool have officially missed out on Denzel Dumfries in the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Dutch right wing-back has ‘signed his official contract’ after having already completed his medical with Real Madrid.

Reds centre-back Ibrahima Konate joins the Inter Milan star in the Spanish capital following the expiry of his contract at Anfield.

Denzel Dumfries signs for Real Madrid

Romano confirmed that the Milan outfit will receive £17.2m [€20m] for their 30-year-old defender.

🚨 Denzel Dumfries has signed his official contract at Real Madrid after medical done last week. It will be valid for 4 years, same as Ibou Konaté – June 2030. Inter receive €20m. pic.twitter.com/bVwvuqYbLx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 9, 2026

Liverpool had been repeatedly linked with the double winner (Serie A and Coppa Italia), given their own concerns at right-back.

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While Dumfries wouldn’t necessarily be our first choice to bolster the position this summer, you can understand why the links have surfaced.

The Netherlands international brings with him plenty of senior experience and quality on the right flank.

However, it’s hard to understand how the recruitment team might have expected the 30-year-old to improve things when his personal positional preference isn’t too dissimilar to what Jeremie Frimpong offers.

Liverpool need an out-and-out right-back

The Dutchman, it’s worth emphasising, will get an opportunity to prove his worth under new management following Andoni Iraola’s arrival.

But we do wonder whether the Basque-born head coach might similarly conclude that Conor Bradley (once he returns from injury) is a stronger fit for the right-back position.

Jeremie Frimpong’s variable injury record likewise means that right-back is a position Liverpool simply can’t ignore in the upcoming summer transfer window.

So, what do we need?

Finding a true Trent Alexander-Arnold replacement feels a bit impossible at this point, given the now Real Madrid star is something of a unicorn in his position.

But ideally we want someone who can blend defence with attack to a high standard, strong against the ball, comfortable in possession and providing overlapping touchline runs, can cover ground…

…we’re just describing Conor Bradley, aren’t we?