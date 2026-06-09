‘Diogo will be with you’ – Rute Cardoso pens poignant letter to Andy Robertson ahead of World Cup

Image via @JacobsBen on X

Rute Cardoso – the widow of Diogo Jota – has written a heartfelt letter to Andy Robertson prior to the commencement of the 2026 World Cup.

On the night that Scotland qualified for the tournament last November, their captain was visibly emotional as he spoke of how he was ‘in bits’ that day, with his late ex-Liverpool teammate at the forefront of his mind after the dramatic win over Denmark at Hampden Park.

The two men became close friends during the previous World Cup four years ago, when the Scots didn’t qualify and the forward missed out on representing Portugal due to injury. He would never get to realise his dream of playing in the tournament, having his life tragically cut short last July.

Rute Cardoso writes heartfelt letter to Andy Robertson

As Robertson prepares to captain his country at the upcoming finals in North America, he read a letter from Rute as part of FIFA’s ‘Letters That Unite’ feature, with Diogo’s widow encouraging him to live the World Cup dream that her late husband never got to fulfil.

The letter reads (via BBC Sport): “Diogo often spoke of you. Of the friendship you built, the battles you fought together, the challenges, the laughter, the conversations about football… and about dreams.

“The World Cup was one of those dreams, a dream that the two of you nurtured, side by side, with the same passion with which you took to the pitch.

“When I heard your words and learnt what you felt on that day when Scotland qualified for the World Cup, after so many years of waiting, I realised that Diogo never truly left the pitch. By achieving that moment and securing your place at the World Cup, you won’t be going alone.

“You’ll be taking his dream with you too, and when you step on to the pitch, I know it won’t just be you walking out. Diogo will be with you in your thoughts, in your steps, in your heart.

“Today, I want to thank you. Thank you for not forgetting him. Thank you for taking him with you. Thank you for turning the pain of loss into strength and into something so beautiful.

“That’s how we do it here at home too, every day. He would be, and is, incredibly proud of you. Cherish that dream, Andy. Live it for yourself and for him.”

Diogo’s memory will continue to live on throughout the World Cup

Almost a year on from the car crash which also claimed the life of his brother Andre Silva, Diogo has remained foremost in the thoughts of everyone associated with Liverpool, with his name continuing to be sung by supporters in the 20th minute of every Reds match.

The siblings will be commemorated in the form of a permanent memorial at Anfield, and Portugal’s official World Cup squad announcement said that they’ll have ’27+1′ players at the tournament in a touching reference to the Reds’ forever number 20.

When Robertson leads his Scotland teammates onto the pitch in Boston for their opening group game against Haiti next weekend, it’s bound to be an especially poignant moment for him as he also carries Jota in his heart.

It’s sure to be the same for the Portuguese players at the tournament, who’ll be all the more determined to do Diogo proud with their performances at the finals. If they finish top of their group, they’ll play their round-of-32 fixture on 3 July, the exact one-year anniversary of his tragic death.

Amid all the narratives which’ll play out both on and off the pitch at the 2026 World Cup, Diogo Jota will continue to be foremost in the thoughts of many people who’ll be involved in the competition.