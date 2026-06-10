Ex-Spain midfielder suggests 2025 signing could swiftly leave Liverpool for Premier League rivals

One of the player who Liverpool signed last summer has now been tipped for a potential exit from Anfield to team up with a Premier League rival.
The unprecedented £446m trolley dash in 2025 began with the capture of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen towards the end of May, with the right-back coming in just after the Reds had lifted the top-flight trophy.
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However, the Dutchman endured a difficult first campaign on Merseyside, with persistent hamstring injuries and fierce criticism of his performances ultimately resulting in him missing out on the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.
Mendieta touts Frimpong for potential Chelsea move
Former Spain midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has claimed that Chelsea could potentially raid Liverpool for the 25-year-old this summer in an attempt to reunite him with his one-time Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.
The ex-Middlesbrough star told Grosvenor Sport (via The Standard): “Jeremie Frimpong could be a good asset for Xabi Alonso at Chelsea. Managers have players they trust from previous clubs and there will be a belief from the player that they can find that form again.
“We often see players reuniting with former coaches for that reason, especially if things aren’t going well for those players like Frimpong at Liverpool.
“It’s a way of getting them back, to form hoping you can get the maximum out of the player and help you win things. I’m sure Chelsea will be active again in the market, they have to let players leave and bring new players in to suit the new coach.”
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Surely Liverpool won’t sell Frimpong this summer…?
We see Mendieta’s logic for touting a potential summer move to Stamford Bridge for Frimpong, but realistically we can’t envisage that happening.
For one thing, it’d reflect terribly on FSG and on Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes if they were to sell the right-back to a direct domestic rival just one year after signing him, with that scenario being a tacit admission that the transfer hasn’t worked out.
Also, such have been the Reds’ injury woes in the 25-year-old’s position that offloading him to any club – never mind Chelsea – would seem foolish in the extreme. Conor Bradley isn’t due to resume training until after the 2026/27 season has started, and he’ll need time to get back up to speed after such a lengthy absence.
It seems incredibly unlikely that LFC will give up on Frimpong after only one season, and the arrival of Andoni Iraola might afford him a new lease of life if the recently hired head coach can devise a setup to get the best out of the Dutchman.
Hopefully the ex-Leverkusen flier will have beter luck on the injury front next term and can more consistently show the explosiveness and productivity which made him a star in the Bundesliga under Alonso.
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