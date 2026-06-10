Ex-Spain midfielder suggests 2025 signing could swiftly leave Liverpool for Premier League rivals

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

One of the player who Liverpool signed last summer has now been tipped for a potential exit from Anfield to team up with a Premier League rival.

The unprecedented £446m trolley dash in 2025 began with the capture of Jeremie Frimpong from Bayer Leverkusen towards the end of May, with the right-back coming in just after the Reds had lifted the top-flight trophy.

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However, the Dutchman endured a difficult first campaign on Merseyside, with persistent hamstring injuries and fierce criticism of his performances ultimately resulting in him missing out on the Netherlands squad for the World Cup.

Mendieta touts Frimpong for potential Chelsea move

Former Spain midfielder Gaizka Mendieta has claimed that Chelsea could potentially raid Liverpool for the 25-year-old this summer in an attempt to reunite him with his one-time Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso.

The ex-Middlesbrough star told Grosvenor Sport (via The Standard): “Jeremie Frimpong could be a good asset for Xabi Alonso at Chelsea. Managers have players they trust from previous clubs and there will be a belief from the player that they can find that form again.

“We often see players reuniting with former coaches for that reason, especially if things aren’t going well for those players like Frimpong at Liverpool.