Forget what you’ve heard: Liverpool can still bring Kennet Eichhorn to Anfield

(Photos by Maja Hitij & Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s hopes of securing Kennet Eichhorn’s transfer are not entirely dead in the water.

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Bayer Leverkusen did win the race to sign the highly-talented German footballer.

However, according to a respected “insider” account on X (formerly Twitter), the Merseysiders have allegedly secured ‘contractual assurances’ that allow them to complete a deal for the teenager in the future.

The midfielder’s release clause at Bayer Leverkusen, which is said to activate when he turns 19, would then allow the Anfield-based outfit to bring the footballer to L4.

Kennet Eichhorn to Liverpool transfer is still on

Theoretically, this alleged arrangement allows Liverpool to enjoy the outcome they would have surely envisaged during talks with Hertha Berlin.

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The 16-year-old enjoys some developmental years in Germany – given a Premier League club can’t officially sign Eichhorn until he turns 18 (per Brexit rules) – before moving to England.

And if we don’t feel that the teenager has sufficiently developed or that he’s of a “Liverpool standard”, he stays put or is moved on to another suitable club.

It’s a win-win if the report is to be taken as gospel.

What is Eichhorn’s playing style?

By all accounts of those who follow Kennet Eichhorn closely in Germany, Bayer Leverkusen have secured a coup with the teenager’s signing.

In the footage above, his qualities – albeit on show in the German second-tier – speak for themselves:

Remarkable close control

Combative against the ball

Strong dribbler

Press-resistant and not easily knocked off the ball

Comfortable linking defence to attack either by dribbling or bypassing the opponent’s midfield

Eichhorn has the makings of a potentially generational midfield talent. So, we’re far from surprised that names like Bayern Munich and Liverpool were heavily linked with his signature this summer.

It’s disappointing that this isn’t officially a done thing between player and club, but we’ll just have to hope that we can leverage our pre-existing positive relationship with Leverkusen when the time comes.