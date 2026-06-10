Talks in progress: Liverpool well-placed to secure ‘massive coup’ for ‘outstanding’ midfielder

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Liverpool appear to be well-placed to secure a ‘massive coup’ in one of the most highly-rated teenage talents in English football.

On Tuesday, LFC academy reporter Lewis Bower revealed that the Reds are strong admirers of Manchester City midfielder Xavier Parker, adding that a move to Merseyside for the 16-year-old ‘could happen’.

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Fabrizio Romano subsequently claimed (via X) that the Etihad Stadium outfit are ‘actively working hard’ to try and secure a new contract for the youngster, but a fresh update from elsewhere would suggest that those efforts might prove to be in vain.

Liverpool in talks to sign Xavier Parker

On Wednesday morning, The Secret Scout on X reported that contract negotiations are underway between Liverpool and the teenager’s representatives, with both parties keen to make the move happen as the player is a Reds supporter.

It’s added that Parker is ‘expected to leave’ Man City and duly join the Merseysiders when his current deal expires at the end of June, with the Etihad hierarchy said to be targeting ‘top talent replacements’ for the 16-year-old.

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Could Liverpool repeat Ngumoha coup with a move for Parker?

Two years on from the extremely astute capture of Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea’s academy, could Liverpool now be on the verge of a similarly eye-catching raid for a gifted English prodigy?

Journalist Bence Bocsak has said (via X) that it ‘could be a massive coup’ by the Reds if they manage to sign Parker, who’s described as a ‘good ball carrier’ who ‘gets into great goalscoring positions’ and has captained England at under-16 level.

Meanwhile, Jacek Kulig of Football Talent Scout hailed him as an ‘outstanding prospect’ and ‘one of the most exciting’ talents in the UK in his age group, adding that he’s stylistically similar to Arsenal’s Eberechi Eze.

If Liverpool can clinch a deal for the prodigious 16-year-old, it’d once again demonstrate the club’s exceptional eye for up-and-coming British talent, and also its enduring appeal to young players in this country.