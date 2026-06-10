Insider claims Liverpool ‘will be fuming’ over what’s just happened with Rio Ngumoha

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool ‘will be fuming’ with a reported approach by Bayern Munich for Rio Ngumoha in recent days, according to a former chief scout at Premier League level.

Last week, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news that the Bundesliga champions have been ‘exploring a surprise move’ for the 17-year-old, who’s said to be ‘aware of Bayern’s strong interest and intentions’, although the Bavarian club hadn’t yet contacted the Reds.

Merseyside chiefs have duly maintained that the winger – who impressed on his senior debut for England last Saturday – is not for sale under any circumstances.

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Liverpool ‘will be fuming’ over Bayern approaching Ngumoha

Speaking to Football Insider, Mick Brown claimed that Liverpool will be seething over the manner in which Bayern have purportedly approached Ngumoha behind their backs.

The ex-Manchester United chief scout said: “Liverpool will be doing everything in their power to stop Ngumoha leaving. They’ve already lost Salah, and this young lad has come into the team and made a splash.

“He’s obviously got great talent and they rate him very highly, so they need look no further than the options they’ve already got available, because he already looks like he’s ready to come in and play a regular part in the side.

“I was always under the impression that approaching players without the club’s knowledge was illegal, but it always seems to happen and to be allowed to happen. Of course, these things happen, but it’s not usually as out in the open as this has been, and that’s not going to go down well.

“I have no doubt Liverpool will be fuming, because their best talents are being approached by clubs like Bayern Munich and they have no knowledge of it. Liverpool are not going to let that happen, they’re not going to let him go, and especially not to Bayern Munich now that this has happened.”

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Not a chance that Ngumoha leaves Liverpool any time soon

Considering the impact Ngumoha has made at first-team level at such a young age and his enormous potential to develop into a truly world-class star, he’ll be among the last players that Liverpool would be open to selling this summer.

That Bayern have seemingly approached him without the Reds’ knowledge will surely have put noises out of joint in the Anfield boardroom, and as Brown says, it’ll have made Merseyside chiefs all the more determined to hold onto him and firmly reject any further expressions of interest from Munich.

Also, with Andoni Iraola having a track record for trusting in youth (and openly pledging to do so after taking the reins at LFC), we can expect to see plenty more of the 17-year-old in the Premier League and Champions League next season.

Nothwithstanding Ngumoha’s exceptional early-career trajectory, Liverpool have a sparsity of attacking options as things stand, with Mo Salah having left the club and Hugo Ekitike not expected back from injury for another few months.

Therefore, any notion that they’d even entertain the idea of selling the gifted no.73 to Bayern this summer is downright laughable.