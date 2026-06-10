Liverpool’s World Cup stars: Who to back and where to find the best free bets

(Photos by Alexander Hassenstein & Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The 2026 FIFA World Cup gives Liverpool supporters plenty of reasons to stay invested throughout the tournament. While club football pauses for the summer, several Reds will be representing some of the strongest national teams in the competition.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Argentina, Brazil, Germany, France, Japan, Sweden and the Netherlands all feature Liverpool talent, creating storylines that stretch across nearly every stage of the tournament. If you are watching as a football fan or keeping an eye on free bets available through licensed sportsbooks in the United States, Liverpool players are likely to remain at the centre of many of the biggest moments over the coming weeks.

With the tournament expanded to 48 teams and hosted across North America, opportunities for individual players to make a lasting impact are greater than ever.

Following Liverpool’s stars throughout the World Cup

The World Cup creates a constant flow of headlines, odds movements and promotional activity, particularly when Liverpool players are involved in high-profile matches. Keeping track of players spread across multiple national teams can be challenging, particularly with matches taking place across different cities and time zones.

If you are comparing sportsbook promotions during the tournament, as you check each livescore, resources such as this can be useful for also reviewing the latest free bet deals, sign-up promotions, enhanced odds and other bookmaker incentives available throughout June. Those offers often change as the tournament progresses, particularly during the knockout rounds when public interest reaches its highest point.

Liverpool supporters following players such as Alexis Mac Allister, Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Alisson Becker may find additional value in monitoring how markets react to performances and results as the competition unfolds.

Rio Ngumoha, despite playing a starring role in England’s 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand, can’t be called up to the World Cup, even in the event of injury. Thomas Tuchel did not name the Liverpool teenager in his 55-man provisional World Cup squad (BBC Sport).

Alexis Mac Allister and Argentina’s title defence

Among Liverpool’s World Cup participants, Alexis Mac Allister enters the tournament with perhaps the strongest chance of lifting the trophy. Argentina arrives in North America as one of the favourites after maintaining its status among international football’s elite.

Mac Allister remains a crucial component of the Argentine midfield thanks to his intelligence, work rate and ability to influence matches in both attacking and defensive phases. His experience from the 2022 triumph also gives him an advantage that few players can match. If you are looking for a Liverpool player with realistic championship credentials, Mac Allister stands near the top of the list.

Many operators also feature free bets connected to outright winner markets during major tournaments, making Argentina one of the teams attracting significant attention before the knockout rounds begin.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The Dutch connection could go deep

Few national teams feature as much Liverpool influence as the Netherlands. Virgil van Dijk captains the side, while Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch add further quality in attack and midfield. Familiarity between club teammates can become valuable during major tournaments, particularly when teams face high-pressure knockout matches.

Van Dijk remains one of the world’s most respected defenders. Meanwhile, despite rumours of leaving Liverpool, Gakpo continues to provide goals and creativity, and Gravenberch has developed into an increasingly influential presence in midfield. The Dutch squad possesses a balance of experience and technical quality that makes it capable of challenging any opponent.

As a result, many betting offers throughout the tournament are likely to feature the Netherlands in match, advancement and outright markets. Liverpool supporters may find themselves following Dutch fixtures more closely than almost any other team.

Alisson, Wirtz, Isak and Liverpool’s wider World Cup influence

Liverpool’s World Cup presence extends well beyond Argentina and the Netherlands. Alisson Becker remains Brazil’s first-choice goalkeeper as the five-time champions pursue another title, bringing experience and composure to one of the tournament favourites. Florian Wirtz also arrives in North America carrying significant expectations after completing his move to Liverpool, with the German playmaker viewed as one of the most gifted attacking midfielders in world football.

Alexander Isak gives Liverpool supporters another compelling player to follow during the tournament. The Swedish forward has established himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous attackers and will be expected to be pivotal for his national team. Alongside him, Wataru Endo continues to provide leadership and stability for Japan, highlighting the global reach of Liverpool’s squad at this year’s competition.

As teams advance through the bracket, free bets often become part of wider promotional campaigns tied to quarterfinals, semifinals and the final itself, giving supporters additional ways to engage with the event while following Liverpool’s stars.

Where to find the best betting offers during the tournament

The World Cup remains one of the biggest events on the global sporting calendar, with licensed sportsbooks across the United States typically responding with extensive promotional activity. If you are comparing sportsbooks, taking time to review terms and eligibility requirements can help you understand how different promotions work.

Betting offers may include odds boosts, bonus wagers, tournament specials or rewards linked to specific matches. Free bets are also commonly promoted around marquee fixtures and knockout-stage encounters. The most useful approach is to treat these promotions as a complement to the viewing experience.

From Mac Allister’s pursuit of another title to Van Dijk’s leadership of the Netherlands and Alisson’s ambitions with Brazil, Liverpool supporters have a compelling collection of players to follow throughout football’s biggest tournament.