‘Personal terms’ secured: Liverpool inexplicably pulled out of perfect transfer

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool are not closing in on the signing of Lutsharel Geertruida this summer, as things currently stand.

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Voetbal International journalist Joost Blaauwhof reports that the former Sunderland loan star has ‘no contact whatsoever’ with the Reds.

Andoni Iraola’s predecessor, Arne Slot, had been a big admirer of the 25-year-old right-back, but the club failed to follow through on a proposed January window transfer.

Lutsharel Geertruida to Liverpool: Summer transfer on hold

The report in question confirmed that the Merseysiders had secured personal terms in the winter, but it seems the club caught cold feet.

Lutsharel Geertruida heeft momenteel geen enkel contact met Liverpool. Arne Slot wilde verdediger vanwege zijn veelzijdigheid in de winter graag halen. Club pakte op laatste moment niet door, ondanks persoonlijk akkoord. Ex-Feyenoorder focust zich op WK, transfer komt later.🇳🇱🟠 pic.twitter.com/jgEiaCiyZQ — Joost Blaauwhof (@joost_blaauwhof) June 10, 2026

Now, a move, if one is to occur at all, will apparently have to wait until after the impending World Cup in North America.

Blaauwhof wrote on X (formerly Twitter): “Lutsharel Geertruida currently has no contact whatsoever with Liverpool. Arne Slot wanted to bring in the defender in the winter due to his versatility. The club didn’t follow through at the last moment, despite a personal agreement. The ex-Feyenoorder is focusing on the World Cup, transfer comes later.”

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We understand that Liverpool appreciate the right-back position is a problem area for the club.

If reports are to be believed, the Reds are not giving up on the prospect of signing Geertruida this summer.

What do the stats say about the RB Leipzig star?

Geertruida, it’s worth pointing out, doesn’t dazzle as far as the stats are concerned. Fotmob paint the Dutchman as a pretty dependable, if not flashy, fullback.

Lutsharel Geertruida stats on loan at Sunderland (per 90) Percentiles 58.3% successful dribbles 89th 0.37 successful dribbles 33rd 56.3% duels won percentage 70th 0.16 dispossessed 92nd 0.8 fouls committed 70th

* Lutsharel Geertruida’s stats with Sunderland in the 2025/26 Premier League season (Fotmob)

Not rash in the challenge, not irresponsible in possession… just dependable.

But given Liverpool would ideally like time to consider whether Conor Bradley has a long-term future as our starting right-back (not to mention what to do with an ill-fitting peg in Jeremie Frimpong), it feels an ideal piece of business.

Plus, if RB Leipzig’s quoted asking price of £26m for Lutsharel Geertruida is on the money, you’re going to be hard-pressed to find a better solution.

Assuming, of course, that the club’s plan isn’t to sign a new first-choice right-back for the long term.

How many games did Conor Bradley and Jeremie Frimpong miss through injury?

A lot of games – collectively and individually – in the 2025/26 season.

Conor Bradley’s injury record Jeremie Frimpong’s injury record 33 games 26 games (club and country)

* Liverpool’s fullbacks’ injury record in 2025/26 season (all competitions)

And bear in mind that Bradley will likely not be back on the pitch much before the start of the season. So we’re going to have to bed the Northern Irishman back into the first-XI gently.