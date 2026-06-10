Tottenham to spoil Liverpool transfer party with double summer hammer blow

(Photos by Richard Heathcote & Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool look set to miss out on the potential signings of Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke this summer.

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Ben Jacobs reports that Tottenham are likely to keep hold of the 25-year-old centre-back, amid reported interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Andoni Iraola’s Reds.

Likewise, it seems that Spurs will prove successful in their pursuit of the Brighton defender.

Liverpool transfer news: We’ll miss out on Jan Paul van Hecke

Liverpool find themselves in troubled waters when it comes to their backline.

Ibrahima Konate’s departure on a free to Real Madrid now means the club finds itself a body short in the heart of the backline.

With that in mind, it would have made a tonne of sense to consider moves for the likes of Van de Ven (at previously relegation-threatened Spurs) and Van Hecke (given Brighton’s willingness to sell).

However, it seems we’ll have to put a pin in both options following Ben Jacobs’ update with GiveMeSport: “I do actually [think it’ll get done]. I think Brighton’s perspective is to not stand in Jan Paul van Hecke’s way so much as to get a price that suits all parties, and Tottenham are expected to bid a third time. So, he’s a key priority.”

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How much will it cost to sign Van Hecke?

It’s understood that Brighton value Jan Paul van Hecke at around the £70m mark, but we expect a deal to fall below this figure, given the 26-year-old’s contract expires next summer.

Either way, it’s a huge amount of dough for the Seagulls star, and we’re not entirely sure if we’d feel comfortable forking that amount out for a player of his qualities.

Micky van de Ven set to stay put at Tottenham

Barring any late surprises in the window, it seems that Liverpool-linked Micky van de Ven is also unlikely to find himself on the path to Anfield this summer.

Jacobs went on to add: “Micky van de Ven, I think there’s a strong chance he’ll stay and sign a new deal, despite interest, because he’s really enjoying life under Roberto De Zerbi.

“Obviously, Tottenham don’t want to lose Christian Romero and Micky van de Ven in the same window.”

This one would comparatively hurt a little more.

The 25-year-old is positionally versatile (able to play at left-back as well as centre-back) and appears to have a very bright future in the game.

Statistically, Fotmob haven’t painted him out to be the most astounding centre-half in the Premier League, never mind world football, in the 2025/26 season. But we see this as more of a reflection of Tottenham’s struggles for much of the prior campaign.

Our one big concern, however – and it’s one shared with Van Hecke – is Van de Ven’s apparent weakness in the air.

Micky van de Ven aerial threat (per 90) Pecentiles Jan Paul van Hecke aerial threat (per 90) 1.39 aerial duels won 19th vs 81st 5.86 aerial duels won 46.5% aerial duel win percentage 9th vs 56th 61.1% aerial duel win percentage

* Micky van de Ven and Jan Paul van Hecke compared in the air in the 2025/26 Premier League season (Fotmob)

With the Premier League having shifted to an even more intense focus on set pieces and physical play, this feels like a giant red flag for our recruitment team.

So, we can understand why Liverpool might feel more inclined to turn their attention to alternative targets.