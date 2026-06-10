‘The expectation is…’ – What transfer insider has now heard about Federico Chiesa and Liverpool

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be receptive to offers for Federico Chiesa this summer, with the forward likely to be given the green light to leave Anfield.

The 28-year-old has been the subject of transfer speculation over a potential return to Serie A, and he recently told media in his native Italy that he’d ‘have to look elsewhere’ if his prospects of regular game-time for the Reds continue to seem bleak.

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Our number 14 has started just twice in the Premier League since joining from Juventus in 2024, with the majority of his appearances coming as a late substitute.

Liverpool ‘will be open to offers’ for Chiesa

Transfer insider Mark Brus reported for the Daily Briefing that Liverpool are open to the idea of selling Chiesa this summer and could be prepared to do business for a modest price of €20m (£17.3m).

One source ‘with a close understanding of the situation’ told him: “Liverpool will be open to offers for Chiesa this summer. There will be further talks between the club and the player in pre-season, but the expectation is that he’ll be informed that he can leave.

“Napoli and Como are keeping an eye on the situation, but Liverpool’s asking price is around €20m, so they might explore the possibility of signing him on loan at first. Liverpool’s preference is a permanent sale, but let’s see if they’re open to discussing a loan with an obligation.”

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Selling Chiesa would be risky for Liverpool as things stand

A fee of just over £17m mightn’t seem like a lot for Chiesa, but it’s worth remembering that he only cost Liverpool £10m to sign (The Guardian), and to yield a profit on him after having little game-time at Anfield would appear to represent sound business.

The recent change of head coach in L4 might offer the 28-year-old a lifeline if Andoni Iraola is prepared to give the forward a fair crack of the whip in pre-season and beyond, although the player will surely need strong assurances over game-time if he’s to stay put.

The Italy international couldn’t be blamed if he wants to seek out a fresh start elsewhere, but the Reds shouldn’t be overly hasty in bundling him out the door this summer.

With Mo Salah having left and Hugo Ekitike out injured for the foreseeable, Liverpool’s attacking options currently look quite threadbare, and offloading Chiesa would only exacerbate that problem.

The pursuit of Yan Diomande continues apace, and perhaps if that prospective signing is completed there would then be greater scope to cash in on the Italian, but right now it’d seem like a risky decision in terms of the composition of the squad.