After Diomande: Fabrizio Romano reveals major overnight Liverpool transfer development

(Photo by Ben Roberts Photo/Getty Images)

Interested clubs are now starting to ‘look at the situation’ with Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, reports Fabrizio Romano.

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The Argentine star suffered a disappointing 2025/26 campaign with Arne Slot’s men, and there are growing suspicions that an exit could be on the cards.

This has no doubt been partly fuelled by rumours linking the 27-year-old with La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Alexis Mac Allister could leave Liverpool this summer

We want to emphasise that at no point did Romano suggest that an exit was absolutely guaranteed for Mac Allister this summer. Only that some movement remains a possibility for the No.10.

“There are some clubs starting to look at the situation of Alexis Mac Allister at Liverpool,” the Italian reporter said on his eponymous YouTube channel.

“His situation could be interesting this summer in case of good proposals for Liverpool. For the player, I wouldn’t exclude changes in midfield for him.

“This doesn’t mean Mac Allister is 100% leaving, it doesn’t mean he’s out of Liverpool’s project. I’m not saying this. I’m saying that in case of a good proposal on the club and player side, the situation of Mac Allister could eventually develop during the summer transfer window.

“This could be a topic. It’s not guaranteed, close or advanced. Just a topic.”

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Of course, from Liverpool’s perspective, we know the club will be looking to recoup some funds from player sales.

And if we’re being realistic about names the club would be potentially comfortable parting ways with – who could also net us a significant sum – then Alexis Mac Allister’s name is probably high up on the list.

Can Mac Allister have a future under Andoni Iraola?

To argue in favour of a midfielder who has previously shone in the Premier League, first with Brighton & Hove Albion, and then with Liverpool, there’s an argument to be made that he wasn’t well utilised under prior management.

Arne Slot’s decision to push Ryan Gravenberch higher up the pitch, abandoning the holding six role that provided us with so much security in 2024/25, had serious consequences for the midfield.

Mac Allister, for one, has since been accused of being no longer suitable for English top-flight football. But has the World Cup-winner been left with far too much to do, and far too much ground to cover, in the middle of the park?

Does it suit a footballer who’s known for dictating a game rather than physically bossing it?

These are questions Andoni Iraola will have to get to the bottom of quickly, but in the meantime, we can’t escape the likely reality that player sales will be a key part of our summer.

Especially if we’re considering £100m+ deals for the likes of Yan Diomande.

READ MORE: Fabrizio Romano confirms massive Yan Diomande to Liverpool update on Tuesday afternoon