Liverpool submit first bid for Yan Diomande as big summer officially kicks off – report

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly submitted an opening bid for RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Merseysiders are hoping to reinforce a right flank left bereft of quality ahead of Mo Salah’s impending summer departure on a free transfer.

The Ivorian wide man is tipped to become one of the next great talents on the flanks, having enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in the Bundesliga this term.

Diomande registered 23 goal contributions (13 goals and 10 assists) in 36 games (across all competitions).

Liverpool submit bid for Yan Diomande

A reputable account on X (formerly Twitter) now claims that the Yan Diomande transfer saga has officially begun, with the Reds making the first move.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

It’s as of yet unclear what the nature of this bid is or whether it meets RB Leipzig’s asking price of €130m [£112.1m].

However, we do know that Liverpool remain ‘relatively optimistic’ that they can win this player’s signature ahead of top competition in Champions League winners PSG.

Liverpool must learn from Arne Slot mistake

We’re still firm on the view that the club’s decision-makers made the right decision in choosing to sack Arne Slot ahead of the summer transfer window.

However, if we’re to witness a substantial turnaround in performance levels this term, the hierarchy can’t repeat the mistakes of 2025.

Andoni Iraola needs to be given the tools necessary to compete in the upcoming 2026/27 season. And that means, as an absolute priority, signing elite (or on the cusp of elite), pacy wingers. Diomande, who’s been heavily linked with Liverpool all year, most certainly fits that bill.

Just take a look at that highlights reel from the Bundesliga:

A remarkable dribbler

Comfortable as a threat cutting in from the right and left

Pace for days

Holds up well under pressure

Incredibly direct

Creates chances with low crosses across the box

We appreciate it’s been stitched together in a manner to show off Diomande’s best qualities, but how can you not come away from this excited about what the 19-year-old could offer Liverpool?

Will there be cheaper wingers we can sign this summer? Absolutely.

But surely not many who would do far more than simply fill the rather sizeable gap left by Mo Salah’s departure.