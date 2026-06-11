San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks live updates- Where to Watch, Stream Info, tip-off, TV Channel, NBA Final game 4 Start Time & Streaming Info (June 10, 2026)

New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs: GAME 4 FINALS STREAMING GUIDE :Where to watch Game 4 tonight, tipoff time, finals schedule and moreFor fans planning to watch Game 4 of the NBA Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and the New York Knicks, having a reliable, high-quality stream is essential. Whether you’re hosting a watch party or settling in for a solo viewing, the good news is that you don’t need a traditional cable subscription to catch every play. However, navigating the landscape of legal streaming options requires a clear understanding of which services carry the game, how to avoid blackouts, and why free, unofficial streams are a risk you shouldn’t take. Below are the three most effective and legal methods to stream the game from your home—no buffering, no malware, and no last-minute surprises. Watch: Knicks vs Spurs game 4 Live
How to watch New York Knicks vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Date: Friday, June 10, 2026
- Time: 8:30 p.m. Eastern time
- Location: New York
- Vanue: Madison Square Garden
FIRST THINGS FIRST: WHERE IS THE GAME?Channel: ABC Why? Because the NBA Finals are a national event. No League Pass junk. No regional blackout nonsense. Just straight-up ABC. So your job is simple: get ABC on your screen.
THE 3 FASTEST WAYS TO STREAM (PICK YOUR FIGHTER)
1. The Free Genius Move – Digital Antenna
- Cost: $20 (one-time)
- Effort: Plug into TV, scan channels
- Result: Crystal clear, zero lag, no monthly bill
- Verdict: If you live in or near a city, this is the MVP. Do it today.
2. The Cord-Cutter Special – YouTube TV or Hulu + Live TV
- Cost: ~$75/mo (but use a free trial)
- Why: Works on phone, laptop, smart TV, tablet.
- Pro move: Sign up for the 5-day free trial the morning of Game 4. Watch the game. Cancel before you pay a dime.
- Verdict: Best for watch parties or watching on the toilet (we don’t judge).
3. The “I Have a Friend With Cable” Hack – ABC App
- Cost: Free (if you borrow a login)
- How: Download the ABC or ESPN app. Choose “TV Provider.” Enter a friend or parent’s cable login.
- Verdict: Morally gray? Slightly. Illegal? No. Effective? Absolutely.
⚠️ WHAT NOT TO DO (SERIOUSLY)Do NOT: Google “free Spurs Knicks stream reddit” Why: Those sites will give you:
- 240p resolution (you can’t even tell which player is Wemby)
- A pop-up ad for a “single mom in your area”
- Buffering every 30 seconds right as Brunson crosses half-court
BOTTOM LINE – YOUR GAME 4 CHEAT SHEET
|Your Situation
|Do This
|You have a TV
|Buy a $20 antenna from Best Buy (return it after if you’re cheap)
|You have a phone + want a free trial
|YouTube TV free trial – cancel Friday
|You have a friend with cable
|ABC app + their password
|You live outside the US
|International NBA League Pass – works fine
|You want to pirate
|Don’t. You’ll regret it when the stream dies with 2 seconds left.
ONE LAST THING
This page will update live with the latest relevant news, no need to refresh the page!It’s Game 4 of the Finals. Spurs. Knicks. History. Don’t let a bad stream ruin it. Spend the $20, use the free trial, or bum a login. Just watch it the right way. Now go get your snacks, yell at the refs through your screen, and enjoy the damn game. Tip-off is soon. Don’t be late. 🍿
⛹️♂️ MEMORIAL DAY MIRACLE (May 31, 1999): Sean Elliott hit a game-winning three-pointer with 9 seconds left in WCF Game 2 vs Portland, after nearly stepping out of bounds. Spurs won and later swept the Blazers en route to first title!
David Robinson & Tim Duncan together from 1997-2003. Won championships in 1999 & 2003. One of the most dominant frontcourt duos ever — elite shot-blocking, rebounding, and high IQ basketball. Popovich’s foundation.
🌟 1999 KNICKS: The only 8th seed to ever reach the NBA Finals! Led by Latrell Sprewell, Allan Houston (his series winner vs Heat!), and late-season Ewing. Swept the Hawks, shocked Pacers in ECF. Lost to Spurs, but legendary underdog story.
🔥 1994 NBA FINALS: Knicks vs Rockets (Hakeem Olajuwon). Knicks lost in 7 games. John Starks infamously shot 2-for-18 in Game 7. Patrick Ewing averaged 22.9 PPG, 11.8 RPG in that series — heartbreaking run.
💎 1973 KNICKS: second title, beat Lakers 4-1. ‘The Pearl’ Earl Monroe and Walt Frazier backcourt, Willis Reed still anchored. Defensive grit defined Red Holzman’s crew.
🍎 1970 KNICKS: defeated Lakers in 7 games. Walt Frazier put on a masterpiece: 36 PTS, 19 AST, 7 REB in Game 7! Willis Reed’s heroics, plus Dave DeBusschere, Bill Bradley — classic ‘team basketball’.”
🏆 WILLIS REED — LEGENDARY MOMENT: 1970 Finals Game 7, he limped onto the court (severe thigh injury) and scored the first two baskets. That emotional spark led Knicks to 113–99 win over Lakers for NYC’s first title. Finals MVP & 2x champion (1970,1973).
🗽 PATRICK EWING: Knicks all-time leading scorer (23,665 points) & rebounds leader. 11x All-Star, 1990 All-NBA 1st Team. Led Knicks to 1994 & 1999 Finals. One of the fiercest 90s centers. Fun old detail: Ewing averaged 24.5 PPG & 11.2 RPG in his prime.
❄️ George ‘The Iceman’ Gervin — 4x NBA scoring champion, his signature finger roll was unstoppable. Scored 63 points in a 1978 playoff game (still Spurs playoff record). Averaged 33.1 PPG in 1979-80, ABA/NBA icon. 🏀 Iceman era: 1970s-80s.
🪨 TIM DUNCAN (Spurs GOAT): Rookie of the Year (1998), 2x MVP, 5x NBA champion (1999,2003,2005,2007,2014). 1999 Finals MVP. Alongside David Robinson formed ‘Twin Towers’ — revolutionized frontcourt defense. 15x All-Defensive Team, most humble legend.
⭐ David ‘The Admiral’ Robinson: 1995 MVP, 10x All-Star, 1992 DPOY. 🔥 OLD DETAIL: On Feb 17, 1994 he recorded a legendary quadruple-double (34 PTS, 10 REB, 10 AST, 10 BLK) vs Detroit. Also scored 71 points on the final day of 1993-94 season to win scoring title!
1999 NBA FINALS: Spurs defeated Knicks 4–1. Tim Duncan (27.4 PPG, 14 RPG, 2.2 BPG) won Finals MVP. San Antonio’s first ring! The Knicks remain the only 8th seed to ever reach the Finals — they upset Miami, Atlanta, Indiana before falling to the Twin Towers.
🔥 1994 NBA FINALS: Knicks vs Rockets (Hakeem Olajuwon). Knicks lost in 7 games. John Starks infamously shot 2-for-18 in Game 7. Patrick Ewing averaged 22.9 PPG, 11.8 RPG in that series — heartbreaking run.
When Knicks star Jalen Brunson goes through his pre-game shooting routine, his father Rick Brunson passes him the ball each time. It’s a small father-son routine that shows the closeness of this Knicks team. Rick is a former NBA player himself who’s now an assistant coach on the Knicks’ staff.
Often derided during losing Knicks’ seasons, owner James Dolan has stayed mostly out of the spotlight during the team’s playoff surge to a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals. Two victories away from the franchise’s first championship since 1973, Dolan went on WFAN on Wednesday and predicted a Knicks title.
There were a lot of times where the decisions weren’t made quick,” coach Mike Brown said. “One guy caught, held, held, held, held, held. Now the defense settles in. Now you’re in trouble.
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