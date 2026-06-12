German insider shares what Rio Ngumoha representative apparently told Bayern Munich

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

A German football insider has shared some eye-opening details about reported communication between Bayern Munich and a representative of Rio Ngumoha in recent days.

As reported by The Athletic last week, the Bavarian giants had been ‘exploring a surprise move’ for the Liverpool winger, who’s understood to have been ‘aware of Bayern’s strong interest and intentions’, although there was no contact between the two clubs.

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Anfield chiefs have unsurprisingly maintained that the 17-year-old isn’t for sale under any circumstances this summer, and ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claimed that the L4 hierarchy ‘will be fuming’ with the covert approach from the Bundesliga champions.

What Ngumoha’s brother apparently told Bayern

German football journalist Christian Falk has reported that Bayern have had a ‘concrete interest’ in Ngumoha, whose brother had apparently indicated to the Munich outfit that the teenage forward would be interest in a move to the Allianz Arena.

The reporter wrote for CF Bayern Insider: ‘It is true: Bayern Munich were concretely interested in Rio Ngumoha. There were rumours that his brother, who is involved in his career around transfers, was at Säbener Straße for talks and signalled that the winger would be interested in going to Bayern Munich, and it would be no issue in sorting out contract details and the salary.

‘FC Bayern had a very clear signal when they knocked on the door at Liverpool that there would be no time or reason for talks; there would be no negotiations. They’re so convinced about the player and his potential that they signalled he wouldn’t be sold. It won’t happen.’

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Ngumoha would be best served by staying put at Liverpool

We’d certainly hope that there’s no truth to those ‘rumours’ of Ngumoha’s brother trying to engineer a move to Bayern with declarations of apparent interest – Reds fans are all too familiar with tales of players’ siblings being a little bit too involved in their career decisions.

The one potential pitfall of how brilliantly the 17-year-old has been performing over the past year is that Europe’s elite will inevitably line themselves up for a cheeky raid on Liverpool, and that certain individuals who don’t have his best intentions at heart could try to meddle in his affairs.

At Anfield, the winger now has a head coach in Andoni Iraola who’s demonstrably shown faith in young talent from his time at Bournemouth, and it’s quite likely that the Spaniard will give our nuumber 73 plenty of scope to flourish even more from next season.

Ngumoha’s profile has been further amplified by his impressive performance on his senior England debut last weekend, and he followed that up with a sublime goal in a training match against Miami FC on Thursday.

Hopefully Liverpool’s clear desire to keep him at all costs will be mirrored by a determination from the player to remain with the club who gave him his breakthrough into first-team football.