Insider hints at chances of Kroupi joining Liverpool as transfer priorities mapped out

Eli Junior Kroupi is set to be one of the hottest properties on the transfer market this summer, and Andoni Iraola’s appointment as Liverpool head coach has inevitably fuelled speculation over a potential reunion with the Bournemouth striker.
CaughtOffside initially reported in February that the Reds had been ‘keeping a close eye’ on the 19-year-old, who enjoyed a terrific first season with the Cherries in which he scored 13 Premier League goals, the most by a teenager in their debut campaign in the division.
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However, Vitality Stadium chief executive Tiago Pinto insisted last month that the Frenchman won’t be sold at any price this summer, and it’s also understood that the youngster is happy at the south-coast club.
Brown: Liverpool unlikely to move for Kroupi this summer
That hasn’t stopped the rumours over a potential move to Liverpool, but ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Kroupi isn’t among the Merseysiders’ transfer priorities for the upcoming window, with other positions being targeted instead.
He told Football Insider: “Iraola is going to have to put transfer plans in place at Liverpool. There are a number of positions where they need to improve, but I’m told a new striker isn’t high on their list now, there are other positions they want to target.
“There’s been some talk about Iraola wanting to sign Kroupi from Bournemouth, but I would be very surprised if that move happened. They’ve still got Alexander Isak, who they spent £125m on; and [Hugo] Ekitike, even though he’s out injured until next year, will come back into the side.
“Bringing in another striker, where will he fit in? Kroupi will want to play regularly, so that’s part of the reason I can’t see it happening. They already have the players they want.”
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Liverpool have other areas to address in the transfer window
While Liverpool will inevitably be linked with a host of Bournemouth players this summer after Iraola took the job at Anfield, Brown is probably right in downplaying the likelihood of Kroupi following his former boss to Merseyside in the next few months.
Isak will surely be the go-to option at centre-forward next season so long as he’s fit (which admittedly hasn’t been the case often enough in recent months), and Ekitike will be pushing for an immediate recall whenever he returns from his Achilles injury.
The Athletic reported this week that a ‘multi-functional attacker’ is set to be a priority for FSG in this transfer window, with a greater need for a winger than a central striker, with a new right-back also likely to be targeted.
Bournemouth could reportedly demand ‘well in excess’ of £100m for Kroupi in the summer (The i Paper), an astronomical figure even when taking into account his brilliant debut season in the Premier League.
Considering the other transfer business that’s needed at Anfield before the end of August, it’s hard to envisage Liverpool spending that much on the 19-year-old, whose future will no doubt continue to be the subject of much speculation over the next few weeks.
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