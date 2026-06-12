Insider hints at chances of Kroupi joining Liverpool as transfer priorities mapped out

(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Eli Junior Kroupi is set to be one of the hottest properties on the transfer market this summer, and Andoni Iraola’s appointment as Liverpool head coach has inevitably fuelled speculation over a potential reunion with the Bournemouth striker.

CaughtOffside initially reported in February that the Reds had been ‘keeping a close eye’ on the 19-year-old, who enjoyed a terrific first season with the Cherries in which he scored 13 Premier League goals, the most by a teenager in their debut campaign in the division.

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However, Vitality Stadium chief executive Tiago Pinto insisted last month that the Frenchman won’t be sold at any price this summer, and it’s also understood that the youngster is happy at the south-coast club.

Brown: Liverpool unlikely to move for Kroupi this summer

That hasn’t stopped the rumours over a potential move to Liverpool, but ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown has claimed that Kroupi isn’t among the Merseysiders’ transfer priorities for the upcoming window, with other positions being targeted instead.

He told Football Insider: “Iraola is going to have to put transfer plans in place at Liverpool. There are a number of positions where they need to improve, but I’m told a new striker isn’t high on their list now, there are other positions they want to target.

“There’s been some talk about Iraola wanting to sign Kroupi from Bournemouth, but I would be very surprised if that move happened. They’ve still got Alexander Isak, who they spent £125m on; and [Hugo] Ekitike, even though he’s out injured until next year, will come back into the side.