Liverpool confirm landmark new contract for defender in official club statement

(Photo by Kate McShane/Getty Images)

Liverpool academy defender Prince Cisse has signed his first professional contract on Merseyside.

Earlier this week, the Merseyside club published the list of players to be released at the end of their contracts, and those who’ve been offered new deals.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The 17-year-old, whose father Djibril played for the Reds in the mid-2000s, was among those retained at Anfield, and he’s now committed his immediate future to LFC.

Prince Cisse signs first pro contract with Liverpool

On Thursday, Liverpool confirmed on their official website that Cisse has now signed professional terms with the club.

The youngster has risen through various age levels at the Reds’ academy to make his under-21 debut earlier this year, and he’s transitioned from forward to centre-back in recent campaigns.

While his dad was a France international, playing at the 2002 World Cup, the Chester-born teenager has represented Wales at underage level.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Cisse adds to list of fledging centre-back talents at Liverpool

Congratulations to young Cisse on penning his first professional contract, a landmark moment in any footballer’s career and a sure sign of strong faith from Liverpool in his potential for the future.

Under-18 coach Simon Wiles has spoken glowingly about the 17-year-old’s application on the training ground and his commitment to constant improvement behind the scenes as he takes the first tentative steps of what’ll hopefully be a prosperous and fulfilling career.

He’s one of several teenage centre-backs on the cusp of first-team integration for the Reds, along with Mor Talla Ndiaye, Noah Adekoya and Ifeanyi Ndukwe, and hopefully they’ll give senior head coach Andoni Iraola plenty of defensive depth in forthcoming seasons.

For any young footballer whose dad played at the elite level, there always seems to be a greater deal of scrutiny over how they perform and whether they can follow in their father’s footsteps.

If Prince can go on to emulate Djibril and win the Champions League at some point in his career, he’ll have done extraordinarily well. For now, we extend our congratulations to him on turning professional, and hopefully he’ll go on to have many great moments in a Liverpool shirt in the years to come!