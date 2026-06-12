Liverpool confirm three more departures as post-season exodus shows no sign of slowing down

It was only 19 days ago that Liverpool played their most recent fixture, but there’s already been a lot of major comings and goings since then.
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After Mo Salah and Andy Robertson bade a poignant farewell to Anfield following the 1-1 draw against Brentford, it was confirmed that Rhys Williams and Ibrahima Konate would also leave the club upon expiry of their contracts this month.
At the end of May, the decision was then taken to remove Arne Slot from his position as head coach, to be replaced five days later by Andoni Iraola.
Liverpool confirm three departures from coaching staff
On Friday morning, Liverpool confirmed three more notable exits from Anfield via their official website,
Assistant coaches Sipke Hulshoff and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, along with lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters, have officially left the Merseyside club, with those departures having been expected following Slot’s sacking 13 days ago.
Hulshoff and Peeters were part of the backroom staff during the Reds’ triumphant Premier League campaign in 2024/25, with the ex-Rangers, Arsenal and Barcelona defender coming on board last summer.
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Another summer of upheaval at Liverpool is well underway
That trio of exits continues the significant post-season exodus at Liverpool, with a widescale change in backroom staff off the back of Slot’s departure, just as there was when the Dutchman took over from Jurgen Klopp two years ago.
It’s expected that Pablo de la Torre, Tommy Elphick, Shaun Cooper and Tom Webber will all follow Iraola to Anfield over the summer (The Athletic), while former Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara has also been touted as a potential addition to the 43-year-old’s coaching team.
In terms of the playing squad, Federico Chiesa and Curtis Jones are prominent among those who’ve been linked with moves elsewhere, and it’s likely that several youngsters will be loaned out for next season in order to gain valuable first-team experience.
Liverpool fans will be especially eager to see which players are signed ahead of Iraola’s maiden campaign at the club. RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomade is a primary target, and we can expect multiple additions throughout the squad between now and the end of August.
Another summer of significant upheaval is underway at Anfield, and there’s set to be plenty more incoming and outgoing activity over the next two-and-a-half months.
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