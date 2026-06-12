Liverpool confirm three more departures as post-season exodus shows no sign of slowing down

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

It was only 19 days ago that Liverpool played their most recent fixture, but there’s already been a lot of major comings and goings since then.

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After Mo Salah and Andy Robertson bade a poignant farewell to Anfield following the 1-1 draw against Brentford, it was confirmed that Rhys Williams and Ibrahima Konate would also leave the club upon expiry of their contracts this month.

At the end of May, the decision was then taken to remove Arne Slot from his position as head coach, to be replaced five days later by Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool confirm three departures from coaching staff

On Friday morning, Liverpool confirmed three more notable exits from Anfield via their official website,

Assistant coaches Sipke Hulshoff and Giovanni van Bronckhorst, along with lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters, have officially left the Merseyside club, with those departures having been expected following Slot’s sacking 13 days ago.