‘Might force a rethink’ – Liverpool player backed for ‘redemption’ under Iraola after 25/26 woes

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Liverpool FC on YouTube

One Liverpool player has been backed for ‘potential redemption’ at Anfield next season with Andoni Iraola now in charge.

It’s not just Reds fans who’d gladly consign the 2025/26 campaign to the dustbin of history – Harvey Elliott has had a torturous few months with his ill-fated loan move to Aston Villa, for whom he played only nine matches in all competitions.

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The 23-year-old had been due to sign for Unai Emery’s side permanently once he made 10 Premier League appearances for them, but that clause wasn’t triggered and he duly returned to his parent club at the end of the season.

Elliott has a shot at ‘potential redemption’ at Liverpool

In a Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, Paul Gorst was asked if he thinks the England under-21 international would possibly be reintegrated into the fold at Anfield, now that Iraola has replaced Arne Slot.

The journalist described Elliott as ‘one of the great potential redemption stories of this summer’, adding that the Spaniard’s arrival as head coach means ‘the new boss will want to get a good look at what Elliott can offer’.

However, he stressed that the onus is on the player to impress his new boss, writing: ‘This pre-season period is vitally important for the boyhood Liverpool fan if he feels a change in the regime might force a rethink regarding his game-time.

‘Iraola said last week that all of his players are ‘like new signings’, so it will be up to Elliott to make the most of whatever opportunities come his way in the coming weeks.’

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Will Iraola be prepared to give Elliott a fair chance at Liverpool?

The 23-year-old was caught between a rock and a hard place during the 2025/26 season, unwanted by either Slot or Emery, and journalist Sam Tighe diplomatically observed that the player has been a ‘victim of regrettable circumstances’.

Frankly it was disgusting what happened to the attacker, who’ll hopefully be at least given a fair crack of the whip by Iraola in pre-season and then throughout the Spaniard’s first campaign in charge at Anfield.

It could be a tall ask to establish himself as a regular starter after playing so little football in the past year, but with Liverpool involved in four competitions again next term and the new head coach renowed for his intense style of play, there should be plenty of scope for Elliott to play in the majority of matches.

As Gorst says, it’s up to the 23-year-old to make the best possible impression on his new boss if Iraola is prepared to give him a proper chance, something that Slot was demonstrably reluctant to do.

We’d absolutely love to see the attacker making the most of his potential shot at redemption at Anfield and proving a point to those who had little to no faith in him.