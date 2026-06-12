‘Conversations I’ve had…’ – Paul Gorst issues Liverpool centre-back transfer claim

Image via The Redmen TV

Paul Gorst has implored Liverpool to sign a centre-back this summer, following the exit of Ibrahima Konate.

The Frenchman is leaving Anfield as a free agent after five years, having been unable to agree a new contract with the club despite months of negotiations, although his departure is offset by the arrival of compatriot Jeremy Jacquet from Rennes.

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The Reds will again have four senior centre-backs in their squad for next season, but with the new signing and long-term injury absentee Giovanni Leoni still unproven at Premier League level, concerns have naturally been raised about depth in that position.

Gorst addresses Liverpool centre-back question

In a Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, one reader asked Gorst why Liverpool are reportedly reluctant to enter the centre-back market this summer, fearing a shortage of options in that area of the pitch, and the journalist sided with those worries.

He replied: ‘I agree. I think Liverpool are taking a huge risk if they opt not to actively replace Ibrahima Konate, who becomes a free agent from July 1.

‘The plan, according to the conversations I’ve had, is for Jacquet and Leoni to both be given chances, but I suspect the club will remain poised to act if they feel a more senior defender is available at a reasonable price.

‘That leaves the club at the mercy of market developments, however. I’d rather see them proactively and aggressively target a first-choice centre-half this summer.’

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Liverpool mustn’t leave themselves short at centre-back

Gorst’s reply features certain terminology with which Liverpool fans have become quite familiar in recent years, with FSG seemingly keeping their powder dry for potential market opportunities to arise but not prioritising a centre-back addition in the summer.

In theory, the Reds should be fine for squad depth in that position, with four players vying for two positions (or, more accurately, three players fighting it out to partner Virgil van Dijk).

However, Joe Gomez’s injury record has been a cause for concern, while Jacquet and Leoni are still quite raw and new to English football. Also, it remains to be seen how the Italian teenager will bounce back from missing nearly a year of action because of his sickening ACL injury.

We understand that Liverpool will be targeting multiple positions in the summer transfer window and may need to prioritise some over others – at least one new winger is essential – but we agree with Gorst that neglecting to bring in a centre-back would be risky in the extreme.

Of course FSG would be sensible not to be held to ransom for a new signing in that area of the pitch, but they’d also be foolish to turn a blind eye to any potential opportunity to bring in an experienced partner for (and eventual successor to) Van Dijk.