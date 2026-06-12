‘Unfortunately…’ – Rio Ferdinand dismayed by transfer news he’s been ‘hearing’ about Liverpool

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Rio Ferdinand was unable to hide his disappointment that Liverpool appear to be in a strong position to sign one of their primary transfer targets.

Earlier this week, Ben Jacobs claimed that Anfield chiefs are ‘relatively optimistic’ that they’ll beat Paris Saint-Germain to the signing of Yan Diomande, and on Thursday there were reports from a reputable source that the Reds have ‘officially submitted a bid’ for the RB Leipzig winger.

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The 19-year-old has gone to the World Cup with Ivory Coast off the back of a tremendous season which saw him score 13 goals and set up another 10 in his debut Bundesliga campaign as he helped his team to qualify for the Champions League.

Ferdinand on what he’s ‘hearing’ about Diomande

In the latest episode of Rio Ferdinand Presents, the ex-Manchester United defender was asked to name a contender for the Young Player of the Tournament award at the World Cup, and he replied with Diomande, adding that he’s been ‘hearing’ the teenager is set to join Liverpool.

The former England international said: “Diomande, Ivory Coast… I think Diomande is one of those who could come out and you go, ‘Hold on, where has that come from?’

“Go on YouTube and check him out. I keep hearing he’s gonna go to Liverpool, though. That’s what I’m hearing – unfortunately.”

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Liverpool fans must be praying for Diomande’s arrival

This seems like one of those transfer stories in which there’s apparently a fresh twist every day, with contrasting reports liable to emerge from various sources.

If indeed it is true that Liverpool have made an offer for Diomande and are leading the race to sign him, sporting director Richard Hughes must do everything in his power to push through a deal and not allow PSG to steal in and win the battle.

If there’s one position in the team where the Reds very much need a top-level signing this summer, it’s the right wing, after the exit of Mo Salah – and the RB Leipzig wizard would fit that bill.

As seen in a compilation on the official Bundesliga YouTube channel, the 19-year-old has pace to burn and mesmeric dribbling skills, is comfortable cutting inside from either flank and has a natural instinct to take opponents on and charge for the penalty area.

Those are exactly the kinds of traits that Liverpool need more of in their forward line, especially with the Egyptian having left, and Diomande would be a blockbuster signing to whip Kopites into a frenzy.

Mr Hughes, throw everything you’ve got at this one, please!