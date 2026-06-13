‘Part of the plan’ – Alisson issues eye-catching injury claim after lengthy Liverpool absence

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Alisson Becker has admitted that his absence for Liverpool in the final two months of the season was ‘part of the plan’ to ensure that he arrived at the World Cup in peak condition.

The Reds’ number 1 suffered a hamstring injury prior to the defeat at Brighton in March which duly kept him out of action until the final-day clash at home to Brentford, with Giorgi Mamardashvili and Freddie Woodman deputising for him in the meantime.

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The 33-year-old (who’d been linked with an exit from Anfield this summer) recovered in time for inclusion in the Brazil squad for the World Cup, and he’s expected to start in their opening Group C fixture against Morocco on Saturday.

Alisson makes World Cup injury admission

Speaking ahead of that match in New Jersey, Alisson confessed to dragging out his comeback for Liverpool in order to ensure that he was fully fit for this summer’s tournament in North America.

He told Estadão (via Sport Witness): “I’m 100%. Missing games for Liverpool was part of the plan to make sure I was ready for the World Cup.”

He added: “Everyone knows I spent a period out before the World Cup, but also very much because of arriving at the World Cup 100%. I said before: the important thing is how we arrive at the World Cup.”

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Alisson didn’t want to jeopardise his World Cup chance

As he prepares to take to the field for his country tonight, Alisson will ultimately feel vindicated by his decision to miss the final two months of the season for Liverpool until the Brentford match last month.

Had the Reds contrived not to qualify for the Champions League – a fate which was undecided until the final day of the campaign – he surely wouldn’t have made that admission publicly, considering the calamity which would’ve befallen the club in his absence.

The default reaction to his comments may be annoyance at his prioritising of the World Cup over the Premier League run-in, but it must be remembered that the goalkeeper has had multiple hamstring issues over the last couple of years and would surely have been fearful of another one in the lead-up to the tournament.

Also, with Liverpool’s number 1 turning 34 in October, this summer could be his final opportunity to play at a World Cup, so it’s understandable that he’d have gone all-out to ensure his participation in North America this summer.

Alisson proved with an incredible save against Brentford last month just how crucial he remains to the Reds, and here’s hoping he can avoid any injury issues in 2026/27, which is currently set to be his final season at Anfield unless he extends his contract in the next 12 months.