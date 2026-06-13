Insider: Liverpool set to take affirmative action after rumoured Bayern approach for Rio Ngumoha

Liverpool are reportedly planning to take affirmative action regarding the future of Rio Ngumoha after a rumoured approach from Bayern Munich.
The Athletic recently reported that the Bundesliga champions had been ‘exploring a surprise move’ for the 17-year-old, who had seemingly been ‘aware of Bayern’s strong interest and intentions’, although no formal contact was made between the two clubs.
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Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claimed that the Anfield hierarchy ‘will be fuming’ at the covert manner of the Bavarian club’s approach for the player, whose brother had reportedly ‘signalled’ that he’d be interested in a move to the Allianz Arena, according to information shared by German insider Christian Falk.
O’Rourke: Liverpool may be ‘very keen’ to seal new contract for Ngumoha
Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke said that Liverpool chiefs will be all the more determined to tie down Ngumoha to a new contract once he turns 18 at the end of August.
The transfer correspondent explained: “Obviously Liverpool are not planning to lose Rio Ngumoha any time soon. He’s seen as a huge star for the future for the Anfield club.
“He’s under contract until 2028, but I think Liverpool’s officials will be very keen to sit down with Ngumoha’s representatives and try and thrash out a new deal when he turns 18 in a few months.
“Liverpool are obviously unhappy with this suggestion that Bayern Munich have agreed personal terms with the player to try and get a deal done.”
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No reason not to hand a new long-term contract to Ngumoha
Considering Ngumoha’s performances in his first campaign in senior football, and the alleged approach from the Allianz Arena, it seems a no-brainer for Liverpool to demonstrably show their faith in the 17-year-old by tying him down to a bumper new contract.
It was only nine months ago that he signed his first professional deal at Anfield, but such has been his progress since then that he’d be worthy of improved terms to reflect his growing importance to the club.
Even though Arne Slot was cautious with his usage of the teenager (understandable, given his tender years), the winger ultimately played with such conviction and fearlessness that it was impossible to leave him out of the starting XI towards the end of the season.
Ngumoha’s stock has risen even further after an impressive senior debut for England last weekend, and there’s every chance that Andoni Iraola sees him as a fixed first-team starter for Liverpool once the new campaign begins in August.
If Anfield chiefs were to sit down with the teenager’s representatives in the coming months and agree a bumper new contract which’d see him commit his long-term future to the Reds, it’d go down an absolute treat with Kopites everywhere.
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