Insider: Liverpool set to take affirmative action after rumoured Bayern approach for Rio Ngumoha

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly planning to take affirmative action regarding the future of Rio Ngumoha after a rumoured approach from Bayern Munich.

The Athletic recently reported that the Bundesliga champions had been ‘exploring a surprise move’ for the 17-year-old, who had seemingly been ‘aware of Bayern’s strong interest and intentions’, although no formal contact was made between the two clubs.

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Ex-Manchester United chief scout Mick Brown claimed that the Anfield hierarchy ‘will be fuming’ at the covert manner of the Bavarian club’s approach for the player, whose brother had reportedly ‘signalled’ that he’d be interested in a move to the Allianz Arena, according to information shared by German insider Christian Falk.

O’Rourke: Liverpool may be ‘very keen’ to seal new contract for Ngumoha

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke said that Liverpool chiefs will be all the more determined to tie down Ngumoha to a new contract once he turns 18 at the end of August.

The transfer correspondent explained: “Obviously Liverpool are not planning to lose Rio Ngumoha any time soon. He’s seen as a huge star for the future for the Anfield club.

“He’s under contract until 2028, but I think Liverpool’s officials will be very keen to sit down with Ngumoha’s representatives and try and thrash out a new deal when he turns 18 in a few months.