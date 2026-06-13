Report: Liverpool take ‘most decisive action’ in transfer race for World Cup winger – not Diomande

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Liverpool appear to have the edge on Manchester United and other Premier League suitors for an in-demand winger who’s set to feature at the 2026 World Cup, according to reports which emerged on Friday.

The Reds are intently pursuing wide attacking reinforcements this summer and continue to be heavily linked with Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig, with Ben Jacobs claiming in midweek that Anfield chiefs are ‘relatively optimistic’ of snapping up the 19-year-old.

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The Merseysiders are also believed to have been watching fellow Ivory Coast forward Bazoumana Toure, who’s caught the eye with his performances for Hoffenheim and is also in the Elephants’ squad for the World Cup.

Liverpool lead Bazoumana Toure transfer race

According to a report for TEAMtalk, Liverpool have ‘taken the most decisive action’ in the race for the 20-year-old by ‘formally registering their interest’ and notifying his club, with ‘regular contact’ being maintained over a potential transfer.

Man United, Aston Villa, Newcastle, Brighton, Brentford are also believed to have an interest in Toure, for whom Hoffenheim are ‘braced for significant bids’ and have set a price tag of approximately €40m-€50m (£34.5m-£43.2m).

The Ivory Coast international has three years remaining on his contract, which doesn’t contain a release clause, and ‘many believe he is ready for the next step up in his career’.

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Toure’s versatility will surely appeal to Liverpool

It seems clear that Diomande is Liverpool’s primary target in terms of wide attackers, and to miss out on the Leipzig teenager at this juncture would be construed as a bitter disappointment for sporting director Richard Hughes.

However, that undesirable scenario would be considerably offset by the prospective arrival of Toure, who fits the profile of the ‘wide, multi-functional attacker’ which is said to be the Reds’ priority in this transfer window (The Athletic).

The 20-year-old plays mostly on the left flank but can operate anywhere across the forward line (Transfermarkt), a versatility which is sure to appeal to new LFC head coach Andoni Iraola.

He provided 17 goal contributions in 32 games for Hoffenheim in the most recent campaign, but only five of those were goals, which suggests that there’s plenty of room for improvement in terms of getting on the scoresheet for himself.

Diomande will likely get the nod on the left flank ahead of Toure for Ivory Coast at the World Cup, but we’ll surely see the latter in action throughout the tournament, and his performances in North America will be watched very closely by the Anfield hierarchy, along with a few of their Premier League rivals.