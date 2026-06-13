Fabrizio Romano issues cryptic X post on Barcola as PSG potentially open the door for Liverpool

Images via David Ramos/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has issued a cryptic social media post regarding Bradley Barcola, who continues to be linked with a potential summer move to Liverpool.

Earlier this month, the Italian transfer guru claimed (via X) that ‘movements are expected’ around the Paris Saint-Germain winger during the off-season, with the Reds named as one of the clubs who are ‘keen’ on the 23-year-old.

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On Friday, L’Equipe reported that the Champions League holders are ‘not entirely opposed to’ selling the France international over the summer, with ‘protracted negotiations’ over a potential new contract at the Parc des Princes having ‘stalled’.

Romano issues cryptic X post on Barcola

A few hours after that report was published, Romano took to X with a cryptic post in which he referenced his aforementioned tweet about Barcola from 4 June.

The transfer reporter reposted that with eyes and fire emojis and the hashtag ‘#Barcola’, with the meaning left open to interpretation but seeming to hint that things could be hotting up regarding a possible move for the PSG winger this summer.

Diomande or Barcola for Liverpool? Or maybe neither…?

Yan Diomande appears to be Liverpool’s primary target when it comes to prospective wide attacking recruits in the upcoming transfer window, although the Reds will likely need to fend off strong competition from Luis Enrique’s side.

The compelling twist is that if the European champions win the race for the RB Leipzig winger, they could be more inclined to offload Barcola, with competition for attacking places becoming even more intense in the French capital.

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That scenario might play into LFC’s hands, but they also must be wary of Arsenal’s ongoing interest in the 23-year-old. It’s not unthinkable that both players could be on the move this summer and yet we end up with neither of them.

Although the Frenchman primarily plays off the left – the flank on which Rio Ngumoha enjoyed a terrific breakthrough season for Liverpool in 2025/26 – he can also operate on the right, which is where we need a top-class replacement for Mo Salah after his exit from Anfield.

Barcola’s future looks set to be one of the main talking points of the summer transfer window, even while he’s representing France at the World Cup, where a strong performance could prompt PSG to raise his asking price even further.