USMNT vs Paraguay Preview, Live Streaming, men’s FIFA World Cup 2026: When And Where To Watch Live Updates

Where to Watch: How to Stream United States vs. Paraguay (FIFA World Cup 2026) Legally: team news, livestream, TV channel, and start timeLet’s be real for a second. The 2026 World Cup is massive. With matches spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the logistical chaos is part of the fun. But when the whistle blows for the USMNT against Paraguay, you don’t want to be scrambling through a maze of illegal Reddit threads or buffering Russian websites. You want clean video, crystal clear audio, and Ian Darke (or whoever the legend is calling the match) screaming into your living room. Watch: USMNT vs Paraguay Live The good news? Because the 2026 tournament is largely “home soil” for the US, legal streaming options have never been easier to find. The bad news? There are more platforms than ever. Here is the playbook to watch the Albirroja take on the Stars and Stripes legally.
How to watch USMNT vs. Paraguay
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- Date: Friday, June 12
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
The Big Rule: Follow the English/Spanish SplitFirst, you need to know who owns the keys. For the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has split the rights similarly to previous years.
- English Broadcast: Fox Sports (FOX, FS1, or the Fox Sports app).
- Spanish Broadcast: Telemundo or Universo (Peacock TV for streaming).
Option 1: The Antenna Play (Yes, It Still Works)Let’s start with the cheapest option. If the match is airing on the main FOX network (not FS1), you can literally use a $15 digital antenna from Target.
- Pros: Free. No lag. Higher quality than streaming because it isn’t compressed.
- Cons: Only works for main network broadcasts. If the game is on FS1 or cable-only, you’re out of luck.
Option 2: The Cord-Cutter’s Standard (FuboTV & Sling TV)This is where 90% of fans will land. You need a live TV streaming service that carries both your local FOX affiliate and FS1.
- FuboTV: This is the MVP for soccer fans. It was built for this. They carry Fox, FS1, Telemundo, and usually have a 7-day free trial if you time it right. The interface is snappy, and the 4K streams for big games are gorgeous.
- Sling TV (Blue package): Cheaper than Fubo. You get FS1 and your local FOX (in most major cities). Just double check your zip code on their website before you pay. You will need the “Sports Extra” add-on if you want the pre-game analysis shows.
- YouTube TV: The most stable stream out there. No buffering even during penalty shootouts. It carries the full suite, but it is pricier than Sling.
Option 3: The Spanish Language Hack (Peacock)Here is a secret weapon for budget-conscious fans. While Fox requires a full cable package, Telemundo often streams their World Cup matches directly on Peacock.
- The Deal: Peacock has a “Premium” tier for about $6/month. If they secure the Spanish rights for USA vs. Paraguay, you can stream the entire match in Spanish for the price of a coffee.
- Why do this? Even if you don’t speak Spanish, the energy is better. Plus, you avoid the massive price tag of YouTube TV.
Option 4: If You Are Abroad or TravelingAre you a US fan in Paraguay, or a Paraguayan fan in New York? This gets tricky. Streaming rights are locked to geography (geo-blocking).
- The Legal Way: Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) like NordVPN or ExpressVPN. But note: Do not use a VPN to fake your location to avoid paying for a subscription.
- Correct usage: If you are an American tourist in London and already pay for YouTube TV, using a VPN to log into your home account from your hotel is generally acceptable by terms of service. However, FIFA usually has local broadcasters (like the BBC or ITV in the UK, or TyC Sports in South America). When in Rome, watch the local feed.
The “Don’t Do It” WarningYou will see highlights on TikTok or X (Twitter) promising a “free stream.” I know it’s tempting. But for a World Cup on home soil? Illegal streams are the reason your computer gets crypto-mining malware. They are also the reason the video cuts out right as Christian Pulisic is winding up for a shot. More importantly, these matches are on free TV (over-the-air) in the US. There is literally a free, legal option available. Don’t risk your laptop’s health.
The Final ChecklistTo watch USA vs. Paraguay stress-free, do this right now:
- Check your local listings. Is the game on FOX broadcast or FS1?
- If on FOX: Plug in your antenna or sign up for a free trial of FuboTV.
- If on FS1: Grab Sling Blue for one month, then cancel it after the group stage.
- If you want cheap Spanish: Just buy Peacock for $6.
Hollywood stars Sofia Vergara and Owen Wilson are also here.
If you thought the Knicks game at Madison Square Garden had plenty of celebs in the audience .
If USA makes history at this home soil World Cup, it’ll likely come from a super effort by goalkeeper Matt Freese.
The New York City FC keeper will get the starting assignment in this World Cup opener even though he’s not universally backed by U.S. fans, many of whom favor veteran Matt Turner.
The New England Revolution GK played every minute of America’s 2022 World Cup, surrendering just one goal in three group contests before the U.S. lost its knockout game, 3-1, to the Netherlands.
Not on my bingo card for this session: a discussion of sounds made by predatory birds.
Bald eagles don’t screech,” writes Sebastian Merz from Canada. “The best way to describe the species‘ vocalizations is a gobble or perhaps a chatter. It takes nothing away from the majesticity of the animal, but somehow our neighbours to the south often feel the need to dub it with a hawk screech. There may be a deeper meaning, but I can’t think of it right now.
The flag presentation is happening on the pitch of the Los Angeles Stadium. When Paraguay was announced they got a proper boo, which is to be expected on an evening like tonight.
This is just Day 2 of about 40 days of World Cup action and it’s way too early to be thinking about the final. However it is nice to take a look at the future and get our plans sorted out for the World Cup final coming up in the middle of July. Which teams will be there? Who knows? But we have a date and a location. The two finalist will meet from New York/New Jersey Stadium in a match that will determine the World Cup winner on the 19th of July.
If you didn’t get enough Tyla yesterday at the Estadio Azteca then fear not: the South African singer is back again, this time performing as part of the opening ceremony cast.
The rendition of the South African national anthem in Mexico was spine-tingling, and we’re lucky enough to get to see her once more!
The 24-year-old singer hails from Edenvale, South Africa, and her song “Water” became the first song by a South African solo artist to reach the Billboard Hot 100 in 55 years.
She also became the youngest African artist to win a Grammy, and also boasts three EMAs at MTV’s Europe Music Awards, two BET Awards and two VMAs.
Is it as good as Waka-Waka? No. Is it as good as Wavin’ Flag? Get out of here. But it’s still got something to it, I have to say. While it doesn’t win gold in World Cup song history, it might just about sneak onto the podium for some.
Follow live coverage as the United States begins its 2026 World Cup campaign.
The USMNT begins its home World Cup campaign today when it hosts Paraguay at SoFi Stadium in Group D.
Defender Chris Richards is fit to start for the USMNT after missing both warmup friendlies with an ankle injury.
The U.S. men’s national team squares off with Paraguay at 9 p.m. ET
The U.S. just walked onto the field for warm-ups and were greeted by huge cheers here inside the stadium.
The host nations are unbeaten so far, though a draw with Bosnia may feel a bit like a loss to Canada. Cyle Larin provided the equalizer for a dominant Canadian side that had given up a goal in the first half.
You’ll want to check out this collection of photos from the occasion, which includes appearances by Alanis Morissette and Michael Bublé. Sadly, Rush was unavailable because they’re on tour. (Were they asked, anyway? Imagine being Canadian and walking out onto the field while Tom Sawyer is played by two-thirds of the actual band along with a superb replacement for the late Neil Peart. I also would’ve liked to have seen Metric, Sarah McLachlan and Kids in the Hall.)
If (the starters) get in a rhythm, there’s gonna be fireworks tonight. And if not, (Ricardo) Pepi’s waiting, chomping at the bit to come on.
I really trust in my players and the process. We are very confident. But we know we will need to compete.
“The first game for everyone is difficult. Paraguay is a very good team with very good players and a very good coach. They are competitive.
Since I arrived three hours before kickoff, there has been a huge amount of excitement from fans, some of whom said they paid as much as $2,000 apiece for three tickets. Notably, several fans said they scooped up their tickets only in the past week as they waited for prices to go down.
In Qatar four years ago, the U.S. team felt isolated, a time difference and geographic separation that removed some of the energy around the team but also meant its miscues didn’t reverberate quite as loudly. That won’t be the case in this tournament. A sellout crowd in Chicago’s Soldier Field watched the team’s loss in a friendly last week against Germany. When the U.S. team opened a raffle for fans to attend Monday’s training session in Irvine, it got 32,000 applications for 5,500 spots.
I think the group is in a really good place at the minute,” center back Tim Ream said Monday. “I think we’ve all been, I wouldn’t say overwhelmed, but pleasantly surprised by the excitement and the buzz around the team and in the stadiums. Pulling up here with 5,500 fans ready to watch a training session is incredible.
The United States and Paraguay met late last year, and the Yanks delivered a 2-1 friendly win with Giovanni Reyna a star of the show.
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