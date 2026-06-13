United States vs. Paraguay live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel and more

Where to Watch: How to Stream United States vs. Paraguay (FIFA World Cup 2026) Legally: team news, livestream, TV channel, and start timeLet’s be real for a second. The 2026 World Cup is massive. With matches spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the logistical chaos is part of the fun. But when the whistle blows for the USMNT against Paraguay, you don’t want to be scrambling through a maze of illegal Reddit threads or buffering Russian websites. You want clean video, crystal clear audio, and Ian Darke (or whoever the legend is calling the match) screaming into your living room. Watch: USMNT vs Paraguay Live The good news? Because the 2026 tournament is largely “home soil” for the US, legal streaming options have never been easier to find. The bad news? There are more platforms than ever. Here is the playbook to watch the Albirroja take on the Stars and Stripes legally.
How to watch USMNT vs. Paraguay
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- Date: Friday, June 12
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Inglewood, California
- Venue: SoFi Stadium
The Big Rule: Follow the English/Spanish SplitFirst, you need to know who owns the keys. For the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has split the rights similarly to previous years.
- English Broadcast: Fox Sports (FOX, FS1, or the Fox Sports app).
- Spanish Broadcast: Telemundo or Universo (Peacock TV for streaming).
Option 1: The Antenna Play (Yes, It Still Works)Let’s start with the cheapest option. If the match is airing on the main FOX network (not FS1), you can literally use a $15 digital antenna from Target.
- Pros: Free. No lag. Higher quality than streaming because it isn’t compressed.
- Cons: Only works for main network broadcasts. If the game is on FS1 or cable-only, you’re out of luck.
Option 2: The Cord-Cutter’s Standard (FuboTV & Sling TV)This is where 90% of fans will land. You need a live TV streaming service that carries both your local FOX affiliate and FS1.
- FuboTV: This is the MVP for soccer fans. It was built for this. They carry Fox, FS1, Telemundo, and usually have a 7-day free trial if you time it right. The interface is snappy, and the 4K streams for big games are gorgeous.
- Sling TV (Blue package): Cheaper than Fubo. You get FS1 and your local FOX (in most major cities). Just double check your zip code on their website before you pay. You will need the “Sports Extra” add-on if you want the pre-game analysis shows.
- YouTube TV: The most stable stream out there. No buffering even during penalty shootouts. It carries the full suite, but it is pricier than Sling.
Option 3: The Spanish Language Hack (Peacock)Here is a secret weapon for budget-conscious fans. While Fox requires a full cable package, Telemundo often streams their World Cup matches directly on Peacock.
- The Deal: Peacock has a “Premium” tier for about $6/month. If they secure the Spanish rights for USA vs. Paraguay, you can stream the entire match in Spanish for the price of a coffee.
- Why do this? Even if you don’t speak Spanish, the energy is better. Plus, you avoid the massive price tag of YouTube TV.
Option 4: If You Are Abroad or TravelingAre you a US fan in Paraguay, or a Paraguayan fan in New York? This gets tricky. Streaming rights are locked to geography (geo-blocking).
- The Legal Way: Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) like NordVPN or ExpressVPN. But note: Do not use a VPN to fake your location to avoid paying for a subscription.
- Correct usage: If you are an American tourist in London and already pay for YouTube TV, using a VPN to log into your home account from your hotel is generally acceptable by terms of service. However, FIFA usually has local broadcasters (like the BBC or ITV in the UK, or TyC Sports in South America). When in Rome, watch the local feed.
The “Don’t Do It” WarningYou will see highlights on TikTok or X (Twitter) promising a “free stream.” I know it’s tempting. But for a World Cup on home soil? Illegal streams are the reason your computer gets crypto-mining malware. They are also the reason the video cuts out right as Christian Pulisic is winding up for a shot. More importantly, these matches are on free TV (over-the-air) in the US. There is literally a free, legal option available. Don’t risk your laptop’s health.
The Final ChecklistTo watch USA vs. Paraguay stress-free, do this right now:
- Check your local listings. Is the game on FOX broadcast or FS1?
- If on FOX: Plug in your antenna or sign up for a free trial of FuboTV.
- If on FS1: Grab Sling Blue for one month, then cancel it after the group stage.
- If you want cheap Spanish: Just buy Peacock for $6.
A settler for USMNT. Freeman and McKennie combine and Balogun is into the box, but he can’t fully connect with the shot and Gill collects with ease.
The World Cup is officially back on American soil for the first time since 1994.
Direct soccer is underrated. Good long ball to McKennie, who nods it along to Balogun. The striker can’t quite get enough on the shot.
We have a foul, and Paraguay have worked the long free kick from midfield well. Matt Freese gets a hand to a high ball.
USA in red and white. Paraguay in blue.
We’re seeing pre-taped player intros in which players choose from several poses – crossing arms, doing a heart sign, etc. A couple of US players rubbed their hands together like supervillains.
USMNT 0-0 Paraguay
Vaughn Dalzell and Drew Dinsick discuss their best United States vs. Paraguay bets ahead of the Group D opener on Friday night and why they believe the hosts will cruise to victory in Los Angeles.
Perry just performed and now the official ball is being placed on the field. Both flags are being unveiled. We’re moments away from USA vs. Paraguay.
After “Ted Lasso” star Jason Sudeikis — a FIFA “ambassador” — addressed this stadium while standing at midfield, a parade of 48 flags has begun, one for each nation in this tournament, of course.
From my vantage point in the press box, the stadium doesn’t have any large swaths of empty seats.
Were the anthem singers introduced? Paraguay had a man and woman offering up a rousing rendition that drew applause from the US team. The US anthem is being sung by a couple of nicely dressed guys.
The teams walked out to the Alan Parsons classic Sirius, made famous by the 1990s Chicago Bulls.
It’s Freese in goal, with Robinson at left back, Ream and Richards in the middle and Freeman on the right. In the middle we have Tillman and Adams, with McKinnie the attack at the 10. Pulisic and Dest are out wide with Balogun up top
The Star Spangled Banner is being sung by Dan + Shay from Los Angeles Stadium. They don’t even need to sing into their mics. The fans are doing that for them
Speaking of NBA Finals there are plenty of New York Knick fans on this USMNT side. There was a video that went viral of the squad watching Game 4 of the NBA Finals from their hotel on Wednesday and when OG Anunoby tipped in the game winner to cap a miraculous come back for the Knicks the players from the US side went crazy.
Both teams are coming out of the tunnel now, and the noise and nerves are palpable here from Los Angeles Stadium. This is a special moment for fans, for players and for the rest of the world that is watching along.
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