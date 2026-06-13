United States vs. Paraguay live stream: How to watch FIFA World Cup 2026, odds, prediction, pick, lineups, channel and more

Let’s be real for a second. The 2026 World Cup is massive. With matches spread across the United States, Mexico, and Canada, the logistical chaos is part of the fun. But when the whistle blows for the USMNT against Paraguay, you don’t want to be scrambling through a maze of illegal Reddit threads or buffering Russian websites. You want clean video, crystal clear audio, and Ian Darke (or whoever the legend is calling the match) screaming into your living room.The good news? Because the 2026 tournament is largely “home soil” for the US, legal streaming options have never been easier to find. The bad news? There are more platforms than ever. Here is the playbook to watch the Albirroja take on the Stars and Stripes legally.

How to watch USMNT vs. Paraguay

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Date: Friday, June 12

Friday, June 12 Time: 9 p.m. ET

9 p.m. ET Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California Venue: SoFi Stadium

The Big Rule: Follow the English/Spanish Split

English Broadcast: Fox Sports (FOX, FS1, or the Fox Sports app).

(FOX, FS1, or the Fox Sports app). Spanish Broadcast: Telemundo or Universo (Peacock TV for streaming).

Option 1: The Antenna Play (Yes, It Still Works)

Pros: Free. No lag. Higher quality than streaming because it isn’t compressed.

Free. No lag. Higher quality than streaming because it isn’t compressed. Cons: Only works for main network broadcasts. If the game is on FS1 or cable-only, you’re out of luck.

Option 2: The Cord-Cutter’s Standard (FuboTV & Sling TV)

FuboTV: This is the MVP for soccer fans. It was built for this. They carry Fox, FS1, Telemundo, and usually have a 7-day free trial if you time it right. The interface is snappy, and the 4K streams for big games are gorgeous.

This is the MVP for soccer fans. It was built for this. They carry Fox, FS1, Telemundo, and usually have a 7-day free trial if you time it right. The interface is snappy, and the 4K streams for big games are gorgeous. Sling TV (Blue package): Cheaper than Fubo. You get FS1 and your local FOX (in most major cities). Just double check your zip code on their website before you pay. You will need the “Sports Extra” add-on if you want the pre-game analysis shows.

Cheaper than Fubo. You get FS1 and your local FOX (in most major cities). Just double check your zip code on their website before you pay. You will need the “Sports Extra” add-on if you want the pre-game analysis shows. YouTube TV: The most stable stream out there. No buffering even during penalty shootouts. It carries the full suite, but it is pricier than Sling.

Option 3: The Spanish Language Hack (Peacock)

The Deal: Peacock has a “Premium” tier for about $6/month. If they secure the Spanish rights for USA vs. Paraguay, you can stream the entire match in Spanish for the price of a coffee.

Peacock has a “Premium” tier for about $6/month. If they secure the Spanish rights for USA vs. Paraguay, you can stream the entire match in Spanish for the price of a coffee. Why do this? Even if you don’t speak Spanish, the energy is better. Plus, you avoid the massive price tag of YouTube TV.

Option 4: If You Are Abroad or Traveling

The Legal Way: Use a VPN (Virtual Private Network) like NordVPN or ExpressVPN. But note: Do not use a VPN to fake your location to avoid paying for a subscription.

Use a (Virtual Private Network) like NordVPN or ExpressVPN. But note: Do not use a VPN to fake your location to avoid paying for a subscription. Correct usage: If you are an American tourist in London and already pay for YouTube TV, using a VPN to log into your home account from your hotel is generally acceptable by terms of service. However, FIFA usually has local broadcasters (like the BBC or ITV in the UK, or TyC Sports in South America). When in Rome, watch the local feed.

The “Don’t Do It” Warning

The Final Checklist

Check your local listings. Is the game on FOX broadcast or FS1? If on FOX: Plug in your antenna or sign up for a free trial of FuboTV. If on FS1: Grab Sling Blue for one month, then cancel it after the group stage. If you want cheap Spanish: Just buy Peacock for $6.

First, you need to know who owns the keys. For the 2026 World Cup, FIFA has split the rights similarly to previous years.If you want to watch legally, youhave access to one of these ecosystems. There is no single “FIFA pass” for US viewers this time around.Let’s start with the cheapest option. If the match is airing on the mainnetwork (not FS1), you can literally use a $15 digital antenna from Target.This is where 90% of fans will land. You need a live TV streaming service that carriesyour local FOX affiliate and FS1.Here is a secret weapon for budget-conscious fans. While Fox requires a full cable package,often streams their World Cup matches directly onAre you a US fan in Paraguay, or a Paraguayan fan in New York? This gets tricky. Streaming rights are locked to geography (geo-blocking).You will see highlights on TikTok or X (Twitter) promising a “free stream.” I know it’s tempting. But for a World Cup on home soil? Illegal streams are the reason your computer gets crypto-mining malware. They are also the reason the video cuts out right as Christian Pulisic is winding up for a shot. More importantly, these matches are on(over-the-air) in the US. There is literally a free, legal option available. Don’t risk your laptop’s health.To watch USA vs. Paraguay stress-free, do this right now:Enjoy the match. And remember, if you see the stream buffer for more than three seconds, refresh it immediately—the goal is coming.