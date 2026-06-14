Journalist hints at Liverpool stance on Cody Gakpo amid ‘recent interest’ from European suitors

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool aren’t ‘actively looking to sell’ Cody Gakpo this summer, amid reported interest from multiple clubs around Europe.

There were reports from Netherlands earlier this month that the 27-year-old had handed in a transfer request at Anfield as he ‘does not see a future’ at the club following the dismissal of his compatriot Arne Slot at the end of May.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Several clubs across England and Europe are said to have been ‘made aware’ of his situation amid his apparent discontent at potentially losing his starting berth to Rio Ngumoha with Andoni Iraola now in charge.

Liverpool ‘not actively looking to sell’ Gakpo

On Saturday night, Ben Jacobs took to X with an update on Gakpo’s situation at Liverpool, whose valuation of the forward is set to be guided by the transfer fee that Barcelona recently paid to Newcastle for Anthony Gordon.

The journalist posted: ‘Cody Gakpo hasn’t told Liverpool directly he wants to leave. However, there has been recent interest in Gakpo from Italy, and Bayern from last summer.

‘Liverpool not actively looking to sell and have noted the fee on Anthony Gordon’s £70m Barcelona move, which would inform their valuation. Gakpo is well contracted until 2030.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Liverpool mustn’t jettison Gakpo too readily

While it’s fair to say that the 27-year-old endured a rather underwhelming 2025/26 season by his standards (just nine goals in 52 games), it’s also true that he remains an important presence in the Reds’ squad and shouldn’t be jettisoned too readily.

Jacobs’ update would suggest that the Dutchman isn’t banging down the door to leave Anfield (and conradicts any notion of a transfer request being submitted), but might privately be assessing his options, especially if Iraola begins to lean towards Ngumoha as a regular starter on the left.

At present, Liverpool are worryingly light on senior forwards following the exit of Mo Salah and the ongoing injury absence of Hugo Ekitike, while valid concerns may persist over the fitness of Alexander Isak after his stop-start debut campaign for the Reds.

The Merseysiders might be doing well to fetch £70m for Gakpo, who’s a couple of years older than Gordon and has seen his stock fall over the past 12 months, but he should still be able to yield a sizeable transfer fee if he were to be sold this summer.

Unless the Dutchman is desperate to leave, or FSG receive a truly irresistible offer for him, we’d be firmly in favour of keeping hold of him in the hope that Iraola might be able to get the best out of a forward who’s capable of being a major asset for the team.