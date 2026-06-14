‘Could be sacrificed’ – Insider claims Liverpool might ‘reluctantly cash in on’ regular starter

Liverpool may be ‘reluctantly’ prepared to offload one of their most-used players from the 2025/26 season, according to one transfer insider.
Alexis Mac Allister recently marked the three-year anniversary of his transfer to the Reds from Brighton, but his future has been the subject of speculation over the past few weeks.
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Paul Joyce has written of the ‘doubt’ over the 27-year-old’s future at Anfield amid the absence of contract negotiations (when other 2023 signings were in talks or had already agreed new deals), while Fabrizio Romano claimed during the week that other clubs are ‘starting to look at’ the midfielder’s situation.
Liverpool ‘could reluctantly cash in on’ Mac Allister
Speaking on the latest Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke named the Argentine as one player who Liverpool may be willing to sell during the summer, if they need to raise funds for prospective signings of their own.
The reporter said: “Liverpool have to wheel and deal in the market this summer to try and raise some cash to boost their own transfer kitty.
“Mac Allister is somebody that they could reluctantly cash in on. He still has good value and is a World Cup winner, so if he goes and has a good World Cup again this month, then that’ll obviously maybe bring other teams to the table as well.
“Liverpool, right now, are looking to strengthen rather than weaken the squad, but if they are needing to sell players, Mac Allister could be one of those that could be sacrificed.”
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Mac Allister still has plenty to offer at Liverpool
Like many of his teammates at Anfield, the 27-year-old endured a drastic decline in form in the 2025/26 campaign compared to the previous season, and his current market valuation is among the highest of any Liverpool player according to Transfermarkt.
If FSG were to receive any signals that he might be prepared to leave this summer, that could potentially make the hierarchy more amenable to offers from elsewhere for the Reds’ fifth most-used player of last term (Transfermarkt).
However, one underwhelming campaign doesn’t change the truth that Mac Allister is a top-class midfielder who’s one of the world’s best players in his position when he’s operating at his highest level, and he has it in him to come up with clutch moments for his team.
It was his goal which secured a memorable win over Real Madrid last November, and he also netted the stoppage-time winner at Nottingham Forest in February, a crucial result in ultimately qualifying us for the Champions League.
Hopefully Liverpool won’t feel obligated to sell the Argentine this summer and he can bounce back to his best levels under Andoni Iraola next term.
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