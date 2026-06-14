‘Could be sacrificed’ – Insider claims Liverpool might ‘reluctantly cash in on’ regular starter

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool may be ‘reluctantly’ prepared to offload one of their most-used players from the 2025/26 season, according to one transfer insider.

Alexis Mac Allister recently marked the three-year anniversary of his transfer to the Reds from Brighton, but his future has been the subject of speculation over the past few weeks.

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Paul Joyce has written of the ‘doubt’ over the 27-year-old’s future at Anfield amid the absence of contract negotiations (when other 2023 signings were in talks or had already agreed new deals), while Fabrizio Romano claimed during the week that other clubs are ‘starting to look at’ the midfielder’s situation.

Liverpool ‘could reluctantly cash in on’ Mac Allister

Speaking on the latest Transfer Insider podcast for Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke named the Argentine as one player who Liverpool may be willing to sell during the summer, if they need to raise funds for prospective signings of their own.

The reporter said: “Liverpool have to wheel and deal in the market this summer to try and raise some cash to boost their own transfer kitty.

“Mac Allister is somebody that they could reluctantly cash in on. He still has good value and is a World Cup winner, so if he goes and has a good World Cup again this month, then that’ll obviously maybe bring other teams to the table as well.