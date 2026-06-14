Stefan Bajcetic shares 3-word Instagram post which’ll delight Liverpool supporters

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Stefan Bajcetic has taken to Instagram with a three-word post that Liverpool supporters will be thrilled to see.

The midfielder hasn’t played competitively in over a year, having gone for hamstring surgery and then suffered a setback in his rehabilitation during the winter, and his last Reds appearance came under Jurgen Klopp towards the backend of the 2023/24 campaign.

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James Pearce wrote last month that the immediate priority for the 21-year-old is simply to be fit in time for the start of pre-season training in July, with the likelihood of a loan exit from Anfield in order to regain some all-important senior game-time.

Bajcetic ‘back on track’ in his recovery

On Saturday, Bajcetic uploaded a new post to Instagram which contained photos and videos of him undergoing a series of ball drills and gym exercises at the AXA Training Centre.

Those were accompanied by the simple yet powerful caption of ‘Back on track’, and several Liverpool teammates flocked to the comments to leave motivational replies in a show of support for the Spaniard.

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Hopefully Bajcetic can soon make up for lost time

It’s always gutting to see any footballer – especially someone as young as Bajcetic – having their career put on hold because of long-term injury, and the day that he resumes match action will be a very special one for him.

It’ll naturally take a bit of time for him to fully get back up to speed after so long out of action, but hopefully he can rediscover the hugely promising levels that he showed upon breaking into the first team during the 2022/23 season.

The 21-year-old seems to be on course for a full pre-season under Andoni Iraola, and with other Liverpool midfielders away at the World Cup, this could be the perfect chance to make an immediate impression on his new boss.

Even if Bajcetic drops down the pecking order once the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have returned, simply getting regular minutes under his belt at a club on loan would represent a significant step forward for the youngster.

It’s great to see that his recovery appears to be going well, and hopefully he can soon make up for a cruel amount of lost time.

You can check out Bajcetic’s Instagram post below, via stefanbajcetic: