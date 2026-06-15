4 key passes: Chris Sutton praises Liverpool star who was ‘a real menace’ in World Cup opener

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Chris Sutton praised the performance of Liverpool star Florian Wirtz as Germany put seven goals past Curacao in their opening match at the 2026 World Cup.

The four-time winners were briefly rocked by Livano Comenencia’s equaliser in the first half – a first-ever goal in this tournament for the Caribbean debutants – but in the end they repeated the scoreline from their famous romp over Brazil in 2014 to begin their Group E campaign in style.

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The 23-year-old didn’t manage to emulate Reds teammate Alexander Isak by netting in his first World Cup match, but his overall display will have thoroughly pleased national team boss Julian Nagelsmann and new LFC head coach Andoni Iraola.

Sutton: Wirtz was ‘a real menace’ against Curacao

Sutton was impressed by Wirtz’s performance in Houston, even while accounting for the standard of the opposition that Germany faced.

The ex-Blackburn and Chelsea striker said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “The mitigation must be that this was Curacao, but the Liverpool fans who watched the game, especially in the first half, would be wondering if it was the same Florian Wirtz who played for them last season. He looked happy in a German jersey, at ease and playing with freedom.”

Sutton added: “He was sharp off the left, drifting inside to play quick, incisive passes. He was creative and cunning. He looked unburdened. He was a real menace with Jamal Musiala.”

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Wirtz lays down a marker with standout performance

Some cynics might seek to diminish Wirtz’s performance with caveats along the lines of ‘it’s only Curacao’, but there was still enormous pressure on him coming into the tournament, and there’d have been a substantial expectation on him to stand out in that particular game.

Vladimir Smicer said that German fans ‘will expect a lot‘ from the 23-year-old at this World Cup, and even though he didn’t claim any of his country’s seven goals, he illustrated his class with his overall performance in Texas.

The Liverpool playmaker completed 86% of his passes and one dribble, took three shots, played four key passes, and won two tackles and three duels as Nagelsmann’s side took early control of Group E (Sofascore).

Just as Germany were overwhelming favourites against Curacao on Sunday, the Reds will be in a similar position in many of their fixtures next season, and Iraola will hope to see Wirtz rise to the task on such occasions as he did in Houston yesterday.

The 23-year-old will ultimately be judged on what he does later in the tournament, but this performance shows that he can be a difference-maker for his national team, and also his club once he returns to Merseyside.