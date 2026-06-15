Italian reporter outlines what Federico Chiesa ‘wants’ amid speculation over Liverpool exit

(Photo by Lewis Storey/Getty Images)

One Italian reporter has issued an intriguing update regarding the future of Federico Chiesa.

The 28-year-old gave an interview to media in his homeland earlier this month in which he confessed that he’d have to look elsewhere if he continues to struggle for game-time at Liverpool, having played just under 1,200 minutes across two seasons so far at Anfield.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

Mark Brus reported for the Daily Briefing in recent days that LFC ‘will be open to offers’ for the forward amid rumoured interest from Napoli and Como, with an ‘expectation’ that he’ll be told he’s free to leave.

Chiesa ‘wants to stay’ at Liverpool

TuttoJuve reporter Mirko Di Natale has taken to X with an update on Chiesa’s future, claiming that the Italy international would prefer to remain at Liverpool amid a renewed determination to earn more regular minutes under new boss Andoni Iraola.

The journalist posted: ‘Federico Chiesa wants to stay at Liverpool. Beyond the links to Italian clubs like Como and Juventus, the player is determined to earn a starting spot with the new coach Iraola. Only the decision to put him on the market could change the current situation.’

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Will Chiesa be afforded more regular opportunities under Iraola?

From the myriad rumours about the 28-year-old coming into the summer transfer window, what we deduce is that he’d very much like to remain at Anfield, provided he’d have more game-time under Iraola than he did under Arne Slot, but would reluctantly seek to move on if he continues to be overlooked.

The change of head coach might offer fresh starts to a few players in the Liverpool squad (Harvey Elliott also springs to mind), in which case it’s up to them to make the most of any renewed opportunities handed to them by the Spaniard.

Chiesa is a hugely popular figure among Kopites, many of whom feel he wasn’t given a fair crack of the whip by Slot, and his importance to the squad has grown after the long-term injury to Hugo Ekitike and the exit of Mo Salah reduced the Reds’ forward options with pre-season on the horizon.

We’d love for the Italian to stay put at Anfield and give everything towards breaking into the starting line-up more regularly under Iraola, who it seems will afford players the opportunity to make an impression on him before deciding to cut anyone loose.