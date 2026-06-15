‘They tell me…’ – Ivory Coast boss gives tongue-in-cheek response to Diomande transfer rumours

(Photos via Dan Mullan and Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Ivory Coast head coach Emerse Fae was perched firmly on the fence when addressing questions over the future of Yan Diomande.

The Elephants winger has been strongly linked with both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain as the summer transfer window commences, with RB Leipzig reportedly seeking as much as £120m for the 19-year-old after a terrific first season in the Bundesliga.

The teenager carried over his excellent club form into the World Cup, starring for his nation as they defeated Ecuador in their opening Group E fixture.

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Fae bats away question on Diomande transfer rumours

Speaking after that 1-0 victory in Philadelphia, Fae issued a tongue-in-cheek response to oen question about Diomande’s future at club level.

The Ivory Coast boss said (via Liverpool Echo): “When we were in France, during the preparation, journalists told me he was about to sign with PSG. Here, they tell me he’s about to sign with Liverpool!

“I don’t know, but for now, he will focus on the World Cup, and then afterwards, he can think about the rest of his career.”

Fae went on to heap glowing praise upon Diomande as a footballer in terms of ability and attitude, stating: “Yan – what can I say? I can’t put it into words. He’s very talented, but beyond the talent, he’s very young and he’ll improve.

“He’s a kid who works hard, has a real team spirit, laughs with everyone, and he listens, listens to the technical staff whenever he’s given advice, and tries to do his best, as he’s told. It’s easy to work with someone like Yan. He’s so talented and has what is needed.”

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Liverpool must go all-out to try and sign Diomande

Fae’s humorous response captures the unpredictability and volatility of transfer rumours – a player’s projected destination can change rapidly from one day to the next, or even from one source to another.

At present it’d appear to be a straight shootout between Liverpool and PSG for Diomande, so the onus is on Anfield sporting director Richard Hughes to make the most convincing sales pitch possible to try and entice the winger to Merseyside rather than Paris.

Anyone who’s watched the 19-year-old in recent weeks and months needs no educating about how exciting and talented a player he is, as he illustrated once more overnight, and Fae’s comments also give an insight into his humble persona behind the scenes.

That combination would make him an ideal transfer target for the Reds, who are in need of a top-class right-sided attacker to come in and fill the void left by Mo Salah’s summer exit.

A decision on his future is likely to be put on hold until Ivory Coast’s World Cup involvement concludes, but the speculation over one of the most highly-rated wingers on the planet shows no sign of abating in the meantime.