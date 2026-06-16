Yan Diomande gives PSG cause for concern with telling Liverpool transfer hint at World Cup

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande admitted he would be open to moving to the Premier League this summer.

One reporter had remarked on the quality of the RB Leipzig winger’s English amid ongoing links with Liverpool and PSG.

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This follows a stellar opening group stage display in the World Cup, as the 19-year-old helped steer the Ivory Coast to a 1-0 win over Ecuador.

Yan Diomande coy about Liverpool transfer links

Diomande refused to rule out the prospect of a Premier League switch in future. However, the teenager did notably not take the bait and mention any particular clubs that he’s been linked to in England in recent months.

“I’m an RB Leipzig player, but why not?” the Ivorian told beIN Sports.

“My agents will sort that out.

“As for me, I’m more focused on the World Cup, that’s the most important thing. It doesn’t happen all the time, it’s only every four years, so I’m making the most of it, and as for the rest we’ll see.”

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An encouraging sign, regardless, amid our ongoing winger search.

Diomande’s mixed messaging about Liverpool and PSG

The versatile winger has come across a little confused with his messaging around his future in football.

Liverpool fans were given plenty of cause for optimism after admitting the following on a TikTok Live at the start of the year: “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool.

“I’m a big Liverpool fan. My father’s dream is to see me play for Liverpool.”

And yet, earlier in June, these contradictory comments emerged: “Paris Saint-Germain is a team I’ve loved since I was a child. My father supports Paris Saint-Germain, and it’s a team I admire as a football fan.”

It smacks a little of a change in mind – inspired, no doubt, by Liverpool’s tumbling fortunes and PSG’s ongoing dominance in the Champions League.

Understandable, mind, but the key question for Yan Diomande to consider is where his development will be best served. Competing with Bradley Barcola, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele, and Ibrahim Mbaye in the French capital? Or a more or less guaranteed spot in Liverpool’s starting XI under new management?

Who is actually in the lead in the Yan Diomande transfer race?

Ivory Coast boss Emerse Fae likewise acknowledged the ongoing contradictions in the press over Diomande’s next move.

From our perspective, a Liverpool switch feels like the move that most closely aligns with the attacker’s best interests.

Of course, football transfers can quite easily pan out in a somewhat illogical manner. And the Ivorian himself may feel that regular game time is more achievable if PSG manage to offload some excess weight in the coming weeks – potentially in the form of the highly-rated but frustrated Barcola.

Whether Luis Enrique’s men can manage to do so before Yan Diomande has had enough time to consider a concrete offer from the Reds, of course, is another matter.