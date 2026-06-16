‘I expect movement…’ – Fabrizio Romano drops Liverpool transfer hint as FSG ‘making some calls’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Liverpool chiefs are ‘making some calls’ in terms of prospective midfield recruitment for the summer transfer window.

The Athletic reported on Tuesday morning that the middle of the park is an area ‘that needs to be addressed’ between now and the end of August, and that’d become an even bigger priority if two of the Reds’ current options in that part of the squad were to depart.

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Inter Milan have been openly coveting Curtis Jones, who’s about to enter the final year of his contract, while Pete O’Rourke claimed in recent days that the Anfield hierarchy could ‘reluctantly cash in on’ Alexis Mac Allister if they need to raise funds for their own prospective incomings.

Romano: Liverpool ‘making some calls’ for midfield additions

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano hinted that Liverpool are already hard at work in sounding out potential midfield signings.

He said: “In midfield, there could be movements at Liverpool. I would not be surprised if Liverpool go for a new midfielder in the summer transfer window; it’s a possibility. Liverpool are making some calls for midfielders over recent days and weeks, so I expect movement at Liverpool in terms of midfielders.

“Let’s see what happens on the future of Mac Allister and Curtis Jones – who is wanted by Inter – in terms of exits, what’s going to happen. Liverpool are checking the midfielders market, so I would not be surprised if there was something happening at Liverpool in that position.”

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Liverpool could plausibly enter the market for a midfielder

Andoni Iraola’s squad is reasonably well stocked in terms of midfield numbers at present, although the departure of Mac Allister and/or Jones would then necessitate recruitment in that area of the pitch.

What Liverpool could do with adding over the summer is a natural no.6 in the mould of Fabinho, in order to free up the Argentine and Ryan Gravenberch to play further forward and give them licence to contribute more in an attacking sense.

One transfer target who has come to the fore in recent days is Ayyob Bouaddi of Lille, who’s been scouted over the past few months and put his name firmly in the shop window with an outstanding performance for Morocco against Brazil at the World Cup.

The exit of Mo Salah would make a right-sided winger seem like a priority recruit, and a versatile defender who can play centrally or on the right would also be most welcome – those would appear to be the most urgent targets to address this summer.

However, it certainly wouldn’t hurt Liverpool to beef up their midfield options, especially if they were to lose Mac Allister or Jones in the coming weeks.