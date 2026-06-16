‘If the price is right…’ – Liverpool plotting shock raid on Arsenal for ‘special talent’

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Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri.

Nine years after the Reds signed Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain from the north London club, they could be plotting another raid on the Emirates Stadium, this time for a teenage prodigy who Arsene Wenger described as a ‘special talent’ (beIN Sports, via The Mirror).

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According to a respected source on X, ‘Liverpool has been keeping a close eye on Ethan Nwaneri, a young talent who has caught their attention. We understand Arsenal is open to selling him to rivals if the price is right. Our sources state contact has been made, and it’s evident that LFC admire his potential.’

Could Liverpool viably move for Nwaneri this summer?

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Marseille, the 19-year-old appears to have slipped down the pecking order until Mikel Arteta at Arsenal, so it isn’t inconceivable that they could cash in on him this summer if a decent offer is made.

A move to Liverpool would seem quite surprising, though, given the rivalry that’s grown between the clubs in recent years, so it might take a lot of persuading from Richard Hughes to convince the Gunners hierarchy into doing a deal for him.

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A PFA Young Player of the Year nominee just 12 months ago, and a holder of over 50 appearances for the north Londoners, Nwaneri is certainly a prodigious talent, even if his progress at the Emirates has slowed somewhat over the past year.

He’s sufficiently highly-rated by Thomas Tuchel to join Rio Ngumoha, Alex Scott and Josh King in being brought to America for England’s warm-up camp ahead of the World Cup, and he’d give Andoni Iraola an option in the number 10 role or possibly on the right flank.

While the 19-year-old could have a very bright future, we’d rather see Liverpool putting their faith in a positionally similar player in Harvey Elliott, who’s already on the club’s books and will feel that he has a point to prove after his abortive loan move to Aston Villa during the 2025/26 season.