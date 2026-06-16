Liverpool sent firm message over Marcus Rashford transfer this summer

(Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Neither Liverpool nor Manchester City will be able to trigger Marcus Rashford’s £40m release clause this summer.

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The Merseysiders are understood to be keen on significantly bolstering their forward line this summer.

A minimum of two new wingers is the priority – with Yan Diomande considered likely to be Andoni Iraola’s marquee offensive signing – but signing an additional, versatile attacker will be a consideration.

Liverpool sent firm message on Marcus Rashford transfer

Let’s be clear from the off: there’s absolutely no chance in hell that Liverpool would consider testing the waters for Rashford, even after his successful loan spell with Barcelona.

Nonetheless, Ben Jacobs has now confirmed that Manchester United have taken pre-emptive action ahead of the unlikely event that either their city rivals or bitter arch-enemies attempt a surprise manoeuvre.

Manchester United want to sell Marcus Rashford after Barcelona chose not to trigger his €30m option to buy. Clause expired on Monday. As it stands, Rashford set to return to pre-season training with Manchester United after the World Cup. Barcelona are open to another… pic.twitter.com/5SGg0Idq3u — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) June 16, 2026

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We appreciate why some of the top clubs in Europe might be having a serious look at a market opportunity like Rashford. He’s positionally versatile (can play across all three positions in the frontline) and a genuinely strong attacking talent.

READ MORE: Marcus Rashford cites Liverpool example in plea for Man United to escape “no man’s land”

Say what you will about the Spanish top-flight, but 28 goal contributions (14 goals and 14 assists) across all competitions in the 2025/26 season is nothing to sniff at.

Marcus Rashford stats 14 goals 14 assists 93.64 minutes per goal contribution

* Marcus Rashford’s stats with Barcelona (across all competitions) in the 2025/26 season

There’s still no chance that Liverpool will consider him even as a wildcard option, though.

Hell will freeze over before Rashford leaves Man Utd for Anfield

Marcus Rashford will never play for or risk being associated with Liverpool Football Club.

And believe us when we say, respectfully: we’re more than comfortable with that reality.

Not that any sane Liverpool fan would seriously ponder the question of a potential move for the England international, of course.

This is, after all, a footballer who’s on record as admitting that he despises Liverpool more than Manchester City.

Far from a surprising admission, we know!

But that’s how it should be. And any player who thinks it’s okay to cross the M62 at any point in their career is – and expects to maintain a relationship with their old fanbase – is nothing short of delusional.

To put it simply, it’s going to be a cold day in hell before either Liverpool or Rashford think a transfer to the red half of Merseyside is a good idea.