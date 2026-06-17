‘It is impossible…’ – What Carlos Mac Allister has now said about Alexis’ future at club level

Images via Franco Arland/Getty Images and ESPN

Carlos Mac Allister has once again been fielding questions about the future of his son Alexis, amid rumours of a potential summer exit from Liverpool.

Fabrizio Romano recenly claimed that other clubs are ‘starting to look at’ the midfielder’s situation at Anfield, while Pete O’Rourke went as far as stating that FSG ‘could reluctantly cash in on‘ the 27-year-if they needed to free up funding for incoming transfers.

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The Reds’ number 10 was in action for Argentina overnight as they began the defence of their World Cup crown with a resounding 3-0 win over Algeria, and while the tournament is in progress, any thoughts about his future at club level are set to be parked.

Carlos Mac Allister unwilling to discuss Alexis’ club future

In an interview with WinWin, Mac Allister senior refused to be drawn on questions about what comes next for Alexis, insisting that the player’s focus for is solely on the national team.

Carlos stated: “Alexis is in excellent condition to play in the World Cup. Before the World Cup, it is impossible to discuss or analyse the player’s future.”

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Iraola will surely want to work with Mac Allister at Liverpool

The 58-year-old – who doubles up as the Liverpool midfielder’s agent – is no stranger to discussing his son’s footballing affairs in public, tending to phrase his replies quite tactfully.

It’s no surprise that questions about Alexis’ club future were batted away, with the Mac Allisters not wanting anything to detract from his focus on retaining the World Cup with Argentina.

Even the most fervent backers of our number 10 would admit that his standards fell dramatically in the 2025/26 campaign from the season prior, but the former Brighton man remains one of the world’s best players in his position when he’s operating at his peak.

There may be some high-profile exits from Liverpool over the next few weeks, and another midfielder in Curtis Jones continues to be the subject of ongoing speculation as well, but Andoni Iraola will surely want to work with the Argentine once he’s back from his endeavours in North America.

If Mac Allister’s performance against Algeria is a sign of what’s to come, then he’s likely to again be an integral, high-performing presence in the Reds’ starting XI for the upcoming campaign.