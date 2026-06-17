‘Not there as a cheerleader’ – Joe Hart defends Henderson inclusion in England World Cup squad

Images via Rich Storry/Getty Images and BBC Sport

Joe Hart has emphatically declared that Jordan Henderson fully merits his place in the England squad for the World Cup, ahead of their opening match against Croatia tonight.

The former Liverpool captain – who turns 36 today – was regarded by some pundits and fans as a surprise inclusion in the final 26-player pick, especially when in-form midfielders such as Morgan Gibbs-White and Adam Wharton were left at home.

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In recent days, Jude Bellingham and Morgan Rogers spoke glowingly about the Brentford veteran, who both of them described as ‘the best person [they have] ever come across in football’, and his former Three Lions teammate has also heaped praise upon the 2020 Premier League-winning captain.

Hart: Henderson is in the World Cup squad on merit

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day ahead of England v Croatia, Hart said of Henderson: “He’s a top player, so you earn that immediate bit of respect that they’ve given him by being a brilliant footballer.

“I played with Jordan 29 times [for England]. He wasn’t a senior pro when I played with him. He was a brilliant midfielder who was really working hard in the game. His mentality, his talent – he learned from the best around him. He learned from the likes of Steven Gerrard at Liverpool.

“What makes a good teammate and a good leader – he’ll stand up for himself and for his team, and ultimately he’s a winner. Thomas Tuchel has seen enough to put him in his squad for a reason.

“He’s not there as a cheerleader. He’s there because he’s a top professional…I think he’s a really good, clever pick from Thomas Tuchel.”

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Just look at who was left out by Tuchel in favour of Henderson!

If anyone is in doubt as to Henderson’s credentials to be picked for the England squad at this World Cup, just look at some of the midfielders who Tuchel has omitted in favour of the ex-Liverpool captain.

The likes of Gibbs-White and Wharton would walk into most starting XIs at the tournament, so for the 36-year-old to be selected ahead of them speaks volumes for how highly he’s regarded by the Three Lions boss, and by numerous current and former players.

Jamie Carragher said in the final few weeks of the 2025/26 season that the veteran midfielder ‘should still be at Liverpool’, another testament to what he still has to offer at the highest level as he prepares to partake in his fourth World Cup with his country.

Even with coaches allowed to take 26 players to major tournaments in the modern era (it was just 22 up to and including Euro 2000), anyone who makes the cut has clearly done plenty right, and to do so for one of the most fancied nations at this year’s finals is no mean feat.

If England are to go deep into the World Cup over the next month, don’t be one bit surprised if Henderson plays a vital role for them on the pitch, as well as behind the scenes.