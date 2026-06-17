Hands off: Liverpool send ’emphatic’ message to Real Madrid and PSG over ‘fantastic’ stalwart

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Liverpool have sent a firm message to several European heavyweights who are reportedly considering a summer swoop for one of their key players.

One of the few positives from the 2025/26 season for the Reds was the performances of Dominik Szoboszlai, who was consistently reliable throughout the campaign even despite being redeployed as an emergency right-back on several occasions.

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Jamie Carragher described the Hungarian’s displays in recent months as ‘fantastic‘, and with just two years remaining on his contract, some of Europe’s biggest clubs are seemingly beginning to sense an opportunity to raid the Merseysiders for him.

Liverpool emphatically refusing to consider selling Szoboszlai

According to a report from TEAMtalk, the Liverpool midfielder has attracted the attention of Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain, but in an ’emphatic’ message to that quartet, Anfield chiefs are adamant that they won’t entertain any offers for the 25-year-old.

The Hungarian is viewed internally as a ‘cornerstone’ of Andoni Iraola’s squad, and club officials remain confident that a new contract will be agreed with the player in the foreseeable future, perhaps even before the start of the 2026/27 Premier League campaign.

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Szoboszlai would merit a bumper new contract at Liverpool

Szoboszlai reportedly had an agreement in principle regarding a commitment to a long-term contract back in January, but no such deal has yet been confirmed, leaving his future somewhat in the balance now that we’re into the summer.

He still has two years remaining on his current terms, so there isn’t a pressing urgency to resolve his situation as of yet, but it’s also something that Liverpool won’t want to linger into 2027, especially after months of back-and-forth with Ibrahima Konate failed to yield an agreement.

The Frenchman’s exit – along with those of Mo Salah and Andy Robertson – will free up just over £700,000 from the weekly wage bill at Anfield, and a portion of those funds could justifiably be put towards making our number 8 one of the best-paid players at the club. Figures from Capology show that nine teammates for next season earn more than his £120,000 per week.

While the situation remains unresolved, the likes of Real Madrid and PSG will continue to hover annoyingly like a persistent wasp, just waiting for their moment to spot a potential opportunity to pounce for Szoboszlai.

Liverpool must remain steadfast in their refusal to sell the Hungarian, and ideally they can soon agree a new contract to bring him in line with the top earners at Anfield, a status of which he’d be worthy based on his performances over the past year.