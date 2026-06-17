(Video) Reported Liverpool transfer target sends out a statement with instant World Cup impact

(Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

One reported Liverpool transfer target didn’t take long to make an impact in his first appearance at the 2026 World Cup.

Whilst Andoni Iraola seemingly pushes for the signing of RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande, the Reds also continue to be linked with a positional alternative in Bradley Barcola, with Fabrizio Romano claiming in recent days that LFC are ‘keen’ on the Paris Saint-Germain star.

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Barcola makes immediate World Cup impact

The 23-year-old wasn’t in the starting XI for France as they began their World Cup campaign against Senegal on Tuesday, although he was brought off the bench in the 80th minute with Les Bleus leading 1-0, and his impact was almost immediate.

Just a couple of minutes later, an exquisite through ball from Adrien Rabiot picked out the Liverpool-linked winger, who split the Senegalese centre-backs and dinked the ball over the onrushing Edouard Mendy to double the lead for his side, who eventually won 3-1.

Could Liverpool offer Barcola assurances over game-time?

In a game which saw Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele substituted for Barcola, the latter made a statement to Didier Deschamps by scoring within two minutes of his introduction, taking his chance with aplomb whilst he was at it.

Will it be enough to catapult the 23-year-old into the starting XI for France’s next match against Iraq on Monday? Possibly, given the outrageous attacking wealth that Les Bleus boast, and their advantageous position in terms of emerging from Group I with a game to spare.

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His cameo outing in New Jersey may well have Liverpool chiefs on even greater alert, particularly if their ongoing pursuit of Diomande were to ultimately prove fruitless.

A player of Barcola’s talents would be an automatic starter for almost any team in world football, but he finds himself part of two incredibly stacked forward lines with PSG and France.

If the Merseysiders were able to all but guarantee him a place in the starting XI, could that tip the scales towards luring him to Anfield? Possibly, althoug he again displayed his capability of making an impact off the bench as Les Bleus got off to a winning start at the World Cup.

You can view Barcola’s goal against Senegal below (from 5:38), via ITV Sport on YouTube: