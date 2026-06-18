Fabrizio Romano drops massive late-night transfer update as Liverpool pull off ‘big surprise’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano had some exciting transfer news for Liverpool fans late on Wednesday night, with the Reds about to seal their first signing of the summer after a sudden plot twist.

The Merseysiders have made no secret of their intentions to bring in a winger during the off-season after the exit of Mo Salah, with an opening bid having reportedly been made for RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

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However, it’s another wide attacker who now looks set to be the first playing arrival at Anfield since the appointment of Andoni Iraola a fortnight ago.

Romano gives ‘here we go’ on Munoz to Liverpool

Just before 11:30pm on Wednesday, Romano took to X to report that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna for just under £35m.

He posted: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are set to sign Víctor Muñoz with hijack done, here we go! Newcastle in advanced talks for days but LFC enter the deal, verbally agree terms with Muñoz and activate €40m release clause. All set to be signed and another big surpise.’

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Liverpool move swiftly and stealthily to snare deal for Munoz

A subsequent report by The Athletic outlined that the 22-year-old will sign a six-year contract to join the Reds and is set to undergo a medical in Atlanta, where he’s currently based with the Spain squad for the World Cup.

Even in this era of 24/7 transfer speculation, there’s still room for unexpected twists and turns, as proven by Liverpool’s sudden hijack of a deal for Munoz, who just 24 hours ago had seemed destined for Newcastle.

Capable of playing on either flank, the Spaniard scored seven goals and set up another five in 36 games for Osasuna during the 2025/26 campaign (Transfermarkt) – not massive numbers on first viewing, but he impressed sufficiently to be included in the European champions’ squad for the World Cup.

A tactical analysis by The Athletic has described him as a ‘throwback winger’ who’s ‘pacy, skilful and energetic’, featuring among the top 2% of wide attackers in Europe’s five main leagues last term for dribbles attempted, whilst also working hard out of possession to win back the ball.

Credit to Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football Michael Edwards for moving quickly to stealthily secure a deal for Munoz and bolster the Reds’ forward options early in the summer, with the possibility of Diomande still to come.