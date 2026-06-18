‘It is not discounted…’ – Journalist issues Yan Diomande update after Liverpool seal Munoz deal

(Photos by Darrian Traynor and Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Having agreed a deal to sign Osasuna winger Victor Munoz, Liverpool don’t intend to let up in their pursuit of Yan Diomande.

Fabrizio Romano announced late on Wednesday night that the Reds have hijacked Newcastle’s efforts to snap up the Spaniard and reached a verbal agreement on terms with the 22-year-old, who’s now set to undergo a medical at Spain’s World Cup base in Atlanta.

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That impending transfer comes amid the ongoing chase for the RB Leipzig forward, for whom an opening offer has reportedly been tabled from Anfield as the Merseysiders aim to fend off Paris Saint-Germain for his signature.

Liverpool still pursuing Diomande with firm intent

In the early hours of Thursday morning, talkSPORT’s chief football correspondent Alex Crook took to X (with joint-attribution for Ben Jacobs) with an update on Diomande, who Liverpool remain determined to sign, and there was also a hint as to a timescale for the prospective transfer.

He posted: ‘LFC are still working on Yan Diomande in addition to Munoz and remain optimistic. There is competition from PSG, and it is not discounted a deal for his signature is closed during the World Cup.’

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Liverpool would be nicely stocked up front if they can land Diomande

This update would suggest that, for Liverpool, it’s very much a case of trying to sign both wingers rather than just the one, with FSG showing the ambition and proactivity befitting of a club of this stature.

With Mo Salah having already departed, and speculation persisting over the futures of Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo, it’s essential that the wide attacking positions are addressed during the summer transfer window.

Both Diomande and Munoz can play on the right flank, a place in the team which is up for grabs after the Egyptian’s exit, whilst also being able to operate off the left. If the Reds were to sign both, Andoni Iraola would be nicely covered on either wing.

The impending arrival of the Spain international alleviates some of the pressure to spend big on the RB Leipzig star, although Liverpool won’t want all the endeavour they’ve put into that pursuit to ultimately count for nothing.

If FSG can pull off a deal for the Ivory Coast winger before the World Cup ends in a month’s time, it’d leave our forward options looking so much healthier going into the pre-season tour to the United States in late July.