‘On the list’ – Journalist names three wingers Liverpool may target in addition to Yan Diomande

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Liverpool are on the verge of signing one winger in Victor Munoz, and there could be more to follow throughout the summer transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano revealed late on Wednesday night that the Reds had agreed personal terms on a move for the Osasuna forward, later claiming that FSG are working to add ‘at least one more’ wide attacker to Andoni Iraola’s squad.

Anfield chiefs are continuing to pursue the prospective signing of Yan Diomande, and one journalist has now cited a few alternatives to the RB Leipzig starlet who are also being targeted.

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Which other wingers could Liverpool seek to explore?

Taking to X on Thursday afternoon, Ben Jacobs posted: ‘Liverpool will sign another attacker/winger in addition to Victor Muñoz. Optimism remains on Yan Diomande, but due to competition with PSG, and Leipzig’s asking price, there are other targets. Understand pace is the key criteria.

‘Also on the list are Köln’s Said El Mala, Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh and Lille’s Matias Fernandez-Pardo. All options in case Diomande doesn’t arrive. Bradley Barcola another player Liverpool have looked at this summer.’

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Who would be the best option for Liverpool?

Of the three names that Jacobs mentioned (plus Barcola), which one would appear to be the most suitable for Liverpool?

Said El Mala

Just 19 years of age, the Koln maestro can play either on the left or through the middle, and he claimed 13 goals and five assists in 36 matches during his debut campaign at senior level in 2025/26.

Bayern Munich manager Vincent Kompany said of the teenager (via GOAL): “This kid has this initial acceleration and then a second burst of speed. That surprises many defenders. He can shoot from that high speed. That feeling of being inactive and then suddenly launching a full-scale counter-attack is, of course, a quality you can use throughout your entire career.”

Yankuba Minteh

Capable of playing on either flank, the 21-year-old is known to Premier League followers from his time with Brighton, and that experience of the English top flight could be a big plus. However, his output during the most recent campaign was low, with just three goals and four assists in 36 games.

Seagulls boss Fabian Hurzeler has said of the Gambia international (via Irish News): “We know he can do unpredictable things, he has quality not a lot of players have and I’m really happy for him.”

Matias Fernandez-Pardo

The 21-year-old Belgian alternates between centre-forward and the left wing, scoring eight goals and setting up another seven in 41 games for Lille in the 2025/26 season.

Sky Sport reporter Sacha Tavolieri recently highlighted his attributes by writing: ‘His physical presence, his runs in behind the defence, and his clinical finishing in the final third are exactly the characteristics sought by the Premier League club.’

Verdict

If we’re looking primarily at G/A output, then El Mala is the clear winner, although Minteh’s Premier League know-how might see Richard Hughes lean towards him.

Fernandez-Pardo has similar positional attributes to the German teenager, but with a lower output, so that might see him nudged slightly down the pecking order.