‘I expect…’ – Fabrizio Romano issues Liverpool transfer prediction after clinching Munoz deal

Images via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube and Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images

Fabrizio Romano has reassured Liverpool fans that FSG’s plans for summer recruitment haven’t been altered by the imminent arrival of Victor Munoz.

The Italian transfer reporter broke the news late on Wednesday night that the Reds have agreed a deal to sign the winger from Osasuna by activating his €40m (£34.7m) release clause, stealing in to snare him from under Newcastle’s noses.

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All the while, the Merseyside giants continue to be strongly linked with a move for RB Leipzig forward Yan Diomande, and that pursuit is likely to be unaffected by the impending deal for the Spain international.

Romano expecting at least two more summer signings

In an overnight update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano outlined: “Many Liverpool fans have been asking me [after agreeing the deal for Munoz] if this means it’s closing doors to signing another winger – my answer is no… They are working behind the scenes to add at least one more winger to the squad.”

He continued: “The idea of Liverpool is to add one more winger to the squad. I expect Liverpool to be busy with midfielders, but I expect Liverpool to add one more winger.”

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Would two more additions be enough for Liverpool?

WIth Mo Salah having departed and both Federico Chiesa and Cody Gakpo linked with potential exits from Anfield, FSG needed to recruit at least one first-team winger this summer, ideally more.

That Romano has indicated that another wide attacker is likely to be added will surely please Reds supporters, particularly if one of our current options in the forward line were to leave in this transfer window.

The Italian’s update corresponds with James Pearce’s claim in The Athletic that central midfield is a position which ‘needs to be addressed’, and to that effect, the Merseyside hierarchy are reportedly ready to spend big on Crystal Palace maestro Adam Wharton (TEAMtalk).

For now, adding a midfielder and another winger should cover off those parts of the squad nicely, although fans may have concerns about defensive depth given the injury issues we’ve had in that area of the pitch in recent months.

Liverpool’s transfer priorities might also be altered by prospective exits, so we wouldn’t be surprised if FSG didn’t stop at just two more signings on top of the imminent arrival of Munoz. Hopefully when the window shuts at the end of the summer, Andoni Iraola is well stocked in every position on the pitch.