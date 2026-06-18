Sky reporter details turning point which helped Liverpool beat Newcastle to the punch for Munoz

(Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

One Sky Sports reporter has detailed how Liverpool succeeded in hijacking a proposed move to Newcastle for Victor Munoz.

The Osasuna winger was seemingly poised to reject the Reds and Manchester United in favour of joining the Magpies (CaughtOffside), but late on Wednesday night, Fabrizio Romano dropped the bombshell news that the Merseyside outfit had agreed a deal for the 22-year-old.

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How Liverpool beat Newcastle to the punch for Munoz

On Thursday morning, Sky Sports’ northeast reporter Keith Downie took to X to outline the chain of events which led to LFC landing the Spain international, with one major turning point referenced.

The journalist explained that Newcastle had a £33.3m deal accepted by Osasuna, with personal terms and agent fees also agreed, and the Tyneside club were ‘on the verge of completing a deal’.

However, they were ‘instructed to wait over the last 24 hours’ by Munoz’s representatives, which duly gave Liverpool the opportunity to pounce, and the player then chose Anfield over St James’ Park.

Downie also affirmed that the Reds ‘had always been at the table’ for the 22-year-old and ‘didn’t come in last minute’, but rather agreed to pay his £34.5m release clause in two instalments to get the deal done.

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Liverpool played a blinder by seizing their opportunity for Munoz

That instruction from Munoz’s camp to ‘wait’ after agreeing terms with Newcastle has proven to be a fateful turning point, with Liverpool duly seizing their opportunity to steal in and secure a deal for the player.

It’s the sort of affirmative action from the Anfield hierarchy which’ll delight Reds supporters, especially when looking back on previous transfers that we seemed poised to complete, only for the move to come undone at the last minute (Marc Guehi last year being a prime example).

By swooping for the Spaniard now, it offsets the departure of Mo Salah in terms of the number of attacking options at LFC, though obviously it’d be unrealistic to expect a young winger with just 40 senior appearances to immediately replicate the Egyptian’s impact on Merseyside.

Munoz’s participation at the World Cup means that he won’t link up with Liverpool for the start of pre-season in early July, but his early summer arrival will give him a bit of time to adapt to Andoni Iraola’s tactical blueprint and how the new head coach intends to get the best out of him.

Credit to Richard Hughes and Michael Edwards for their proactivity in pouncing for the 22-year-old when the opportunity arose, and while we still have to wait for the medical to be completed and the transfer to be officially announced, Reds fans can start to get excited about what the forward may have to offer at Anfield.