Victor Munoz in numbers: What can Liverpool fans expect from impending £35m addition at Anfield?

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Late on Wednesday night, Fabrizio Romano broke the news that Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Victor Munoz from Osasuna.

As confirmed in a follow-up report from The Athletic, the Reds have triggered the forward’s €40m (£34.6m) release clause, with club staff flying out to Spain’s World Cup base in Atlanta to conduct a medical.

The 22-year-old is set to become the Merseysiders’ first signing since Andoni Iraola took over as head coach a fortnight ago, with Jeremy Jacquet also arriving at Anfield after a deal for the French defender was secured in the winter.

What qualities is Munoz likely to bring to Liverpool?

A deep-dive analysis from The Athletic has highlighted the qualities that Munoz is likely to bring to Liverpool and pinpointed some of his standout underlying performance metrics from the 2025/26 season.

He’s described as a ‘throwback winger’ who’s ‘pacy, skilful and energetic’ and loves to run at opposition full-backs, whilst also frequently dropping deep to win back possession for his team. Notably, his acceleration is a tremendous asset in combatting low blocks.

He also has a tendency to shoot whenever he senses an opportunity, albeit sometimes from ‘optimistic long-range’ attempts, and his creative output could be improved by better decision-making and execution in the final third.

The figures below from Fotmob would back up that tactical analysis, with Munoz ranking highly for shooting and dribbling metrics among positional peers in LaLiga, but poorly for creative attributes.

2025/26 La Liga Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Successful dribbles 2.53 90th (top 10%) Touches in opposition box 4.82 81st Shots 2.73 81st Shots on target 1.05 86th Assists 0.07 29th Successful passes 16.97 16th Chances created 0.91 19th ‘Big chances’ created 0.07 19th

Room for improvement, but Munoz seems an exciting talent

What we can gather from these numbers is that the 22-year-old possesses plenty of innate talent and is capable of terrorising opposition defences and whipping fans into a frenzy of excitement, but with rough edges which can hopefully be smoothed out under Iraola’s coaching.

He’s still a young footballer with just 40 senior career appearances, so naturally there’ll be aspects to his game with room for improvement, and those will come with time and experience at the highest level.

One of the biggest issues which plagued Liverpool in 2025/26 was a lack of penetration in attack, with our forwards moving the ball too slowly and failing to trouble well-organised defences (with the honourable exception of Rio Ngumoha).

Munoz seems to be cut from a similar cloth to the teenager in being a dynamic, forward-thinking winger whose instinct is to take on and beat opponents, rather than cutting inside and recycling possession with excessive caution.

The Reds obviously see vast potential in the 22-year-old if they were prepared to hijack Newcastle’s efforts to sign him, and fans will no doubt be excited to see what he can produce at Anfield over the coming months and years.