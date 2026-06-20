Liverpool in talks beat Barcelona to the signing of 28-year-old wide player

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Liverpool needs to invest in a right back this summer, and Andrei Ratiu is reportedly on their shortlist.

The 28-year-old defender has done quite well for Rayo Vallecano, and Liverpool is impressed with his performances. According to a report from Anfield Index, they are preparing a move for the 28-year-old Romanian defender.

Andrei Ratiu available for a reasonable price

The player has a €25 million release clause in his contract. Liverpool certainly has the financial resources to get the deal done. They have Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley at their disposal, but both players have struggled with injuries. It is clear that Liverpool cannot rely on them to play every week. They need more depth in that area of the pitch, and the Romanian could be an interesting option for them.

He has shown his quality in La Liga, and he has the quality to succeed in the Premier League as well. The report claims that Barcelona are also interested in signing the defender, but Liverpool have already held talks with his representatives in recent weeks. It remains to be seen whether they are prepared to trigger his exit clause.

Apparently, a deal could be struck between the two clubs for around €20 million.

Ratiu could be a handy signing

The defender is at the peak of his career, and he has the quality to thrive in English football. He could be a very useful player for Liverpool, and the asking price seems quite reasonable as well. They need a deeper squad with more options, and moving for the La Liga defender certainly makes a lot of sense.

The opportunity to continue in Spain with Barcelona could be an attractive proposition for the Romanian defender as well. It remains to be seen what he decides.