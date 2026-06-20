Liverpool looking to beat Man United to World Cup star in £52m transfer battle

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Liverpool manager Andoni Iraola puts his folded hands to his mouth.
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Liverpool are interested in signing the Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha in the summer transfer window.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, Manchester United are also keen on signing the player. The 25-year-old has done well with the German club this past season and impressed at the World Cup.

Reds could use Felix Nmecha

Liverpool could use more quality in the middle of the park, and it remains to be seen whether they submit an offer to the German international. Nmecha is a central midfielder who will add goals, creativity, and drive in the middle of the park. However, he could cost around £52 million, and the asking price could be an issue.

Clubs like Real Madrid and Barcelona are monitoring his situation as well. The 25-year-old is entering the years of his career, and this could be the right time for him to take on a new challenge. Moving to Liverpool would allow him to test himself in the Premier League. Regular football in England could help him improve further.

Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for the midfielder.

Similarly, Manchester United need more technical ability and composure in the middle of the park. The 25-year-old could be ideal alongside Kobbie Mainoo and a defensive midfielder.

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Nmecha is open to a move

The former Manchester City Academy graduate will certainly look to secure a top move this summer, and it remains to be seen whether the interested parties are prepared to pay the asking price.

The report from TeamTalk claims that the German International is open to leaving the Liga club this summer. The development is a boost for the Premier League clubs interested in signing him, but they will still need to agree on a fee with Dortmund.

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